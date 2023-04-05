For those who might want to know the rest of the story. On Jan. 6, 2020, 17 people, including former City Councilors Brenda Perry and Thomas Frank and current interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky, adamantly testified in favor of retaining former City Manager Eileen Stein. At least one person, David Baker, threatened to recall Councilors Rich Sakelik, Bill Relyea and me as council president, if we terminated Stein’s contract. Since it was a termination without cause, were not at liberty to explain why we believed it was time to move on.

A month later, Oregonian investigative reporter Maxine Bernstein’s article, “‘Old-boy-style racism’ by small-town cops leads to $600,000 payout to Portland man,” exploded in the news. Former Police Chief Terry Timeus and several WLPD officers had unlawfully arrested Michael Fesser in Portland in February 2017. The amount CIS, West Linn’s insurance company, agreed to pay was one of the highest settlements for a wrongful arrest in Oregon. The damage it caused to public trust and West Linn’s reputation is inestimable. People naturally assumed that City Council knew about it all along and called for resignations. Council immediately asked the Clackamas County DA, Oregon DOJ and FBI to investigate and then hired an investigative firm, OIR Group, to conduct an internal investigation to find who knew what and when plus advice on policies to help West Linn avoid further incidents.

Teri Cummings is a former West Linn city councilor.