As a mother of three and a small business owner, I know firsthand the importance of education in our children’s lives. That’s why I am running for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board. I believe that our children deserve a quality education that will prepare them for success in the future. However, in order to achieve this goal, we must prioritize the basics, increase transparency in curriculum and listen to the concerns and opinions of parents.
When we look at the statistics, it’s clear that we have work to do. Nearly half of our students are not reading at grade level, and over half are not proficient in math. These are alarming numbers, and we need to take action to ensure that our children are receiving the education they deserve. That’s why I believe that we must prioritize reading, writing and math in our schools. These are the building blocks of education, and without a strong foundation, our students will struggle to succeed when they enter vocational training, higher education and the workforce. We also need to ensure that students have the tools and resources for their specific learning style and needs. Kids aren’t one size fits all, and our schools shouldn’t be either.
In addition to focusing on the basics, we also need to increase transparency in our schools. Parents have a right to know what their children are learning and how the curriculum is developed. Parents shouldn’t be limited to learning about what is being taught in their child’s classroom by going into the school office and looking through a binder. As a school board member, I will work to ensure that curriculum is posted online and easily accessible for parents. By working together with parents and considering their input, we can create a more transparent and accountable system that benefits students and helps teachers.
Listening to parents is also crucial. As a parent myself, I understand the frustration of feeling unheard. It’s unacceptable that parents from all sides have advocated for their children to the school board and left feeling unheard. That’s why I am committed to creating an environment where parents can be involved and their concerns can be addressed.
My background in business, finance, management, marketing and administration has prepared me to make positive changes in our schools. With over 24 years of experience running a business, I know how to manage budgets, negotiate and lead teams. I believe that every student has the potential to succeed, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the resources and support they need.
I am running for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board because I believe that our children deserve a quality education. By prioritizing the basics, increasing transparency in curriculum and listening to parents, we can create a system that works for everyone. As a mother, business owner and member of this community, I am committed to making a positive difference in our schools.
