As a mother of three and a small business owner, I know firsthand the importance of education in our children’s lives. That’s why I am running for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board. I believe that our children deserve a quality education that will prepare them for success in the future. However, in order to achieve this goal, we must prioritize the basics, increase transparency in curriculum and listen to the concerns and opinions of parents.

When we look at the statistics, it’s clear that we have work to do. Nearly half of our students are not reading at grade level, and over half are not proficient in math. These are alarming numbers, and we need to take action to ensure that our children are receiving the education they deserve. That’s why I believe that we must prioritize reading, writing and math in our schools. These are the building blocks of education, and without a strong foundation, our students will struggle to succeed when they enter vocational training, higher education and the workforce. We also need to ensure that students have the tools and resources for their specific learning style and needs. Kids aren’t one size fits all, and our schools shouldn’t be either.

Amy is a mother of three, a wife and a business owner for over 24 years. She is running for West Linn-Wilsonville School Board position 4.