West Linn's property tax rates are among the lowest in the Portland metro area.

I’m on a quest to get our entire community interested in city budgeting. It really is important! In April I wrote a “Budget 101” article that explained the importance of the City of West Linn’s budget and described how it’s put together, reviewed by the community and adopted. Here in Budget 102 you’ll find highlights of the draft budget and my observations on our financial situation after putting it together. Budget 103, in July, will cover what was adopted and what happens next.

Here are the top five things you should know: