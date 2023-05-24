I’m on a quest to get our entire community interested in city budgeting. It really is important! In April I wrote a “Budget 101” article that explained the importance of the City of West Linn’s budget and described how it’s put together, reviewed by the community and adopted. Here in Budget 102 you’ll find highlights of the draft budget and my observations on our financial situation after putting it together. Budget 103, in July, will cover what was adopted and what happens next.
Here are the top five things you should know:
1. The draft budget is available, and the public adoption process starts now!
The draft two-year budget is on the city’s website, or you can review printed copies at City Hall and the library. The city’s Budget Committee (mayor, council and five community members) starts meeting May 30. All meetings are public, and we encourage in-person, virtual or written comments. Search online for “West Linn Budget Committee” or visit our city meetings page to get details. The City Council will adopt the budget by June 30.
2. West Linn’s relatively low property taxes are a challenge.
I’ll start with the most important fact about property taxes in West Linn that almost no one knows: West Linn receives lower tax revenue per capita than almost any other city in the Portland region. There are two main reasons for this:
- Low tax rate: When Oregon’s property tax system was drastically changed in the 1990s, West Linn’s property tax base rate was permanently frozen at a low level. As a result, a very small share of your tax bill goes to the city of West Linn — less than 13 cents out of each tax dollar. Other cities in our area receive significantly more, as you can see on the chart.
- Less diverse tax base: Cities like Wilsonville, Oregon City, Tualatin, Milwaukie and Lake Oswego have large commercial and industrial districts which provide significant property taxes to supplement those from homes. These areas are valuable and much desired by most communities because they generate taxes and jobs. West Linn has smaller, lower-density commercial areas and only one large industrial business, so revenues are significantly lower per capita. We receive only 6% of our tax revenue from commercial and industrial while Wilsonville receives 29% of theirs!
Check our budget document for more data on all this. Property taxes make up about 23% of West Linn’s revenue and represent a major share of flexible funds used for basic general government services (most other revenue comes with restrictions on how that money can be spent), so our low property taxes have big implications for our financial abilities and staffing levels.
3. The budget is balanced, but…
The draft two-year budget is balanced, as required by law. That’s thanks to careful planning by city staff, plus the pandemic limiting or slowing some projects, plus a $5.9 million grant from the federal government in 2021. However, future years are a concern.
Most of the city’s revenue sources are flat or limited in growth, but almost every basic supply, material or contract has gotten more expensive in recent years. To cite one example, construction costs went up 10.5% in 2022 but utility revenues are capped at 5% and street maintenance funding from the state and county went up even less.
This trend, combined with our property tax rate, explains why our five-year forecasts don’t look very rosy. We could have real problems if worst-case revenue forecasts and cost estimates come true. These things aren’t likely to occur at the same time, but it’s a scenario that we should be thinking about and taking action to address in the next two years.
4. The budget in a nutshell
The document is over 150 pages long and describes how we fund every city department and service. However, because of the revenue situation I’ve already described and because there are so many basic public services that we must provide, there aren’t many major changes from previous years. Here are some exceptions:
- In April the West Linn City Council identified their eight highest priority projects for 2023. The draft budget contains targeted funding for several of these, including developing land use and transportation plans for the Willamette waterfront area (from the Arch Bridge to Willamette Park) and for Highway 43 through West Linn; updating our drinking water system master plan to identify and prioritize needed repairs; and supporting community discussion of a potential indoor recreation center. The full list of council priorities is on the city’s website.
- The budget also includes funds for our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) program and funds to start up our new Police Review and Recommend Committee.
- The largest structural change is a city attorney department, implementing the council’s decision to move legal services in-house. We expect this to be cost neutral or a savings.
5. Major capital projects
The budget proposes some major capital construction and maintenance projects for the next two years. Highlights include:
- Renovation of the Historic City Hall building into a Cultural Center, in partnership with the Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition, beginning this year.
- Continued planning for a new city operations facility to replace the severely substandard site on Norfolk Street with a safe, environmentally sustainable and efficient facility.
- Major street construction projects include continuing work already underway on multi-modal improvements to the 10th Street corridor from Willamette Falls Drive to Salamo Road (with an extension up Salamo as far as Barrington) and multi-modal improvements on Willamette Falls Drive from 16th to Ostman.
- Major parks projects include development of a non-motorized boat launch at Willamette Park and improvements at Maddax Woods, Douglas Park, Mary S. Young and more.
I hope this snapshot has been helpful. Please visit the city’s website to learn more, review the draft budget and then get involved. Budget 103, coming here in July, will wrap things up. Thank you for your interest!
John Williams is the West Linn city manager.