I am running for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District Board, Position 2. As a mother of a fourth grader in the Spanish Dual Language Program at Lowrie Primary, our family educated our son along with his online teacher from first to third grade during the pandemic. We were excited to enroll him in the district because of its renowned reputation for academic excellence and rigor. However, the pandemic has left our students with a reading emergency. In order to improve the reading abilities and literacy rates of our students we must broaden the district’s limited literacy curriculum and focus on teaching all of our children to read, training our teachers, and ensuring students are able to read by third grade. Education experts stress this critical outcome because reading proficiently by third grade is a key indicator for students graduating from high school.
As a middle schooler, I loved spending afternoons in my favorite library in Gladstone while my mom was cleaning houses. I read about faraway places that transported me from my small town to London, New York and medieval worlds. Books expanded my imagination and helped me cope with the hardships of being a child in a world I didn’t always understand. Most importantly, reading was foundational in providing me with the skills I needed to succeed in every subject in school, allowing me to attend college, graduate school and have a successful career in health care.
Math, science, music, social sciences and extracurriculars all require a strong reading foundation. Starting in pre-kindergarten, our students need a science-based literacy curriculum that teaches them phonics, the ability to sound out words, while they are learning to read. The administration’s devotion to a narrow reading curriculum and resistance to broadening student and teacher choice has caused this reading emergency. Too many meetings, presentations and difficult-to-decipher communications defend a curriculum that is failing many of our students and not giving teachers the tools they need. If the administration actively listened to the needs of its students, parents and teachers, instead of constantly preserving outdated curriculum, the district could be training teachers and adopting science-based reading curriculum right now.
It is unacceptable for the district to hide behind bureaucracy and inaction when 56% of third graders are not reading at grade level. Third grade reading scores are even significantly lower for students with disabilities, Latinx students and students who are English Language Learners (ELL), according to the Oregon Department of Education’s report card on the West Linn-Wilsonville School District.
Thankfully, a dedicated group of parents with expertise in literacy are championing the need for all children to be able to read. They are diligently working to ensure the district adopts a literacy curriculum that does not leave children behind. Adopting strong literacy standards for students is a high priority at the state level; districts will be required to implement a curriculum focused on science-based reading. The time to act is now, we must broaden our literacy curriculum to include phonics and science-based reading so all our students succeed and our teachers receive the training and tools they need.
Maegan Vidal is a candidate for position 2 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board.
