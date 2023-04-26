042623-viewvidalwltop

Vidal

I am running for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District Board, Position 2. As a mother of a fourth grader in the Spanish Dual Language Program at Lowrie Primary, our family educated our son along with his online teacher from first to third grade during the pandemic. We were excited to enroll him in the district because of its renowned reputation for academic excellence and rigor. However, the pandemic has left our students with a reading emergency. In order to improve the reading abilities and literacy rates of our students we must broaden the district’s limited literacy curriculum and focus on teaching all of our children to read, training our teachers, and ensuring students are able to read by third grade. Education experts stress this critical outcome because reading proficiently by third grade is a key indicator for students graduating from high school.

As a middle schooler, I loved spending afternoons in my favorite library in Gladstone while my mom was cleaning houses. I read about faraway places that transported me from my small town to London, New York and medieval worlds. Books expanded my imagination and helped me cope with the hardships of being a child in a world I didn’t always understand. Most importantly, reading was foundational in providing me with the skills I needed to succeed in every subject in school, allowing me to attend college, graduate school and have a successful career in health care.

Maegan Vidal, MPA

