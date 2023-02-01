The senseless battle over Oppenlander Field has cost us too much already.
We need West Linn Wilsonville School Board members (WLWV) to tell us why they want to sell Oppenlander Field.
Did the school district suddenly encounter a surplus of playfield space in West Linn?
Do WLWV School Board members understand that selling off Oppenlander would dishonor the purpose and intent of two West Linn ballot measures that voters approved in 2010? The Measures ensured that Sunset Primary School could be expanded onsite, where it was built over 100 years ago, and in turn, kept Oppenlander as a playfield, because WLWV had identified it as a need for site-constrained schools in West Linn.
In 2009, WLWV launched an extensive Sunset School Siting Committee process to determine where to build a larger primary school. At its conclusion, former Superintendent Dr. Roger Woel’s report, dated December 2, 2009, stated that it was necessary to “keep Oppenlander as a playfield annex for all West Linn schools” instead of using it as a site to expand Sunset grade school. Dr. Woel reasoned that if Oppenlander was to be used as a site for Sunset Primary, WLWV would need to “replace fields at a cost to the community and would need to find replacement land. It is conveniently located in the middle of town and it serves as a playfield annex for all WL schools, including Erickson.”
As a West Linn City Councilor during that time, I was hearing from a large number of people who were adamantly opposed to moving Sunset School to Oppenlander and selling the school site to a home builder. Dr. Woel’s statement that Oppenlander was an “Important playfield resource to all site-constrained West Linn schools” reflected the fact that most of West Linn’s schools were built on small sites, nearly a century ago, with inadequate playfield areas, based on today’s standards. That is why Oppenlander was purchased as a playfield 40 years ago.
And as a sports mom, I knew that teams were constantly struggling for field space. Losing Oppenlander would only make that worse.
So, West Linn Council and WLWV entered into negotiations to make it possible to expand Sunset Primary school onsite and keep Oppenlander as a sports field. As a result, West Linn Council unanimously placed two measures on the May 18, 2010 ballot with the understanding that, if approved, West Linn would purchase WLWV’s Parker Road property and sell 1.6 acres of Sunset Park property to WLWV.
Measure 3-357 — annex WLWV’s Parker Road property into West Linn’s City limits; passed 55 to 45%.
Measure 3-385 — per City Charter, permission to sell City Park land to WLWV in order to expand Sunset School at current location; passed 69-31% even though it meant losing part of Sunset Park and quite a few beautiful old trees.
It seems reasonable to assume that both measures passed in 2009, as a result of promises made in Dr. Woel’s summary statement to, “Maintain and enhance Oppenlander (especially parking) as a continued playfield annex for all West Linn schools.” West Linn honored agreements made by purchasing the Parker Road property from WLWV, who in turn purchased a portion of Sunset Park.
Although some people might be unaware of the historical purpose and intent of the ballot measures, it seems reasonable to assume that our current WLWV Superintendent Kathy Ludwig was aware of this, as the former Principal of Sunset Primary School and that WLWV School Board member Kirsten Wyatt must have also been involved in the matter as West Linn’s Assistant City Manager during that time. If they both happened to forget about this, I hope they will both take heart and make haste to reverse WLWV’s adverse position against West Linn.
We need WLWV to stop wasting our money on their senseless lawsuit. It is time to admit that it is not fair to expect West Linn taxpayers to purchase Oppenlander once again, only for the sake of ensuring, once again, that students will have “a continued playfield annex for all West Linn schools.” And it is not fair to expect West Linn to use City funds to improve, maintain and manage Oppenlander Field for WLWV.