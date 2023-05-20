Behind a phenomenal season by the doubles pairing of sophomore Rhyson Chiang and senior Camerson Paulsen, the West Linn boys tennis team took home the 6A team championship on Saturday at Babette Horenstein Tennis Center in Beaverton.
Chiang and Paulsen, partners for the last two seasons, finished second in the 28-team doubles bracket to help lift the Lions to the title.
“Even though we came really close to winning state as a doubles team, I think we still won state as a school,” Chiang said. “So that really puts a positive spin on the whole state championship.”
While Chiang and Paulsen were bested in the doubles final by Kei Watanabe and Parsa Nasri of Sunset, the defending champions, West Linn already had the team championship clinched entering Saturday.
According to the two Lions, it felt rewarding to contribute heavily to a championship effort, despite coming just short of their goal as a pair.
“It feels like we really contributed to what we’re taking home today,” Chiang said.
Chiang and Paulsen were ultimately defeated 6-1, 7-5, but not before they left their mark on the season. Paulsen, the lone senior of the pair, says he feels he’s leaving his team on a good note, and in good hands.
“Just looking at our past wins — we played well all season,” Paulsen said. “Can’t say anything wrong about this season. It’s a bummer for sure leaving [Chiang], but he’ll do good next year.”
While Chiang and Paulsen stole the show for the West Linn in the doubles bracket by finishing second, fellow Lions Zach Steinberg and Keyan Fernando met the same pairing of Watanabe and Nasri in the quarterfinals, falling 6-0, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Lakeridge’s Daniel and Kalevi Kaukonen also reached the quarterfinals, losing to Tristan Hernandez and Victor Li of Jesuit, while Owen Schmidt and Mason Men of Lake Oswego were knocked out in round one.
In order to swipe the team title, the West Linn boys naturally had a productive tournament in the singles bracket as well.
Senior Jax Ledwith took home third place, beating Lake Oswego senior Cooper Whittington in straight sets in the third-place match. Meanwhile, two other Lions made the trip to state as singles, as Youssef Abdelsamad won one match before losing to eventual champion Will Semler, and senior Grant Hawkins lost to fifth-seeded Arnav Arora in the first round.
West Linn finished with 23 points as a team, six points ahead of second-place Sunset, who edged out Lincoln by just one.
“I’m sad it’s over, but overall I can’t say it was bad or anything,” Paulsen said. “It was an awesome season, and to finish taking away a state title as a team, I’m just happy to go out with that.”
On the girls side, the Lions continued to headline locally, finishing fourth as a team behind a third-place finish by the doubles pairing of Meg and Kate DeVall.
Both seniors, Meg and Kate won the third-place match on Saturday, trouncing Westview’s Tessa Rosendal and Malavika Rahul in straight sets. On their way there, the Devalls beat Lake Oswego’s sophomore duo of Rachel Khalili and Kate Eames.
The Lakers also sent the pair of Ella Eames and Erin Kim to state, who ultimately lost in the first round to Emerson and Hayden Kearney of Sheldon.
The pairing of Lakeridge freshman Mia Fitzgerald and senior Catherine Agan lost in three sets in the second round to Sherwood’s pairing of Paige Bittner and Paige Evans.
In the singles bracket, West Linn freshman Sonya Drayton was knocked out in round one, while Lake Oswego’s Malina Johnson won two matches to advance to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.
Drayton ultimately took home the consolation championship, while the Lakers’ Ava Kitchin rounded out local qualifiers, falling in the first round to Sadie Paterson of South Salem.