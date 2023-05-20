State Tennis12.jpg

West Linn's Rhyson Chiang and Camerson Paulsen celebrate a point during the 2023 OSAA 6A boys tennis state championships at Babbette Horenstein Tennis Center in Beaverton on May 20.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Behind a phenomenal season by the doubles pairing of sophomore Rhyson Chiang and senior Camerson Paulsen, the West Linn boys tennis team took home the 6A team championship on Saturday at Babette Horenstein Tennis Center in Beaverton.

Chiang and Paulsen, partners for the last two seasons, finished second in the 28-team doubles bracket to help lift the Lions to the title.

