For all the early success that the West Linn High School wrestling team has experienced, head coach Kevin Keeney knows there is still room for his team to grow.
In addition to dominating most of their competition within the state — where West Linn ranks No. 2 in OSAA Today's mid-season coaches’ poll — the Lions have also had some good times, and humbling ones, outside state lines. The team made two trips to prestigious out-of-state tournaments earlier this year, competing in the Reno Tournament of Champions in Nevada and the Doc Buchanan Invitational in California.
There were certainly individual successes. Chief among them was West Linn senior and Oregon State University commit Justin Rademacher winning one of the coveted championship cowboy hats at the Doc Buchanan Invitational two weeks ago and taking third in Reno last month.
Still, both events served as reminders of how good the competition is all over the country, and how hard the team will need to work to reach that level.
“It’s been an eye-opener for some,” Keeney said of the out-of-state competition. “Some people (on our team) think they’re pretty big stuff because of what they’re doing here in Oregon, but then they realize, ‘Oh man, there’s some tough guys out here. I need to get back to work.’”
Keeney added: “We went to those tournaments for some our higher-level kids to get more exposure, but at the same time, we’ve also used it to say, ‘Hey, we need to get better. We’re not as good as we think we are.’”
Since returning to Oregon, this driven West Linn team has reasserted itself as one of the top two teams in the 6A classification.
Last week, the Lions took second place to Newberg, the top-ranked team in the state, at the Oregon Classic duals tournament in Redmond. West Linn put up an admirable fight in the final, falling 40-31 to the Tigers after Newberg jumped out to 34-0 advantage.
In addition to Rademacher and Earl Ingle earning forfeit victories at 184 and 222 pounds, respectively, West Linn’s Henry Dillingham (154 lbs.), Logan Owens (162), Ben Winjum (197) and Liam Armstrong (287) won their matches against Newberg. Dillingham and Armstrong secured falls over their Tiger opponents.
“The biggest thing I think we need is to control the mat better. We let guys push us around a little,” Keeney said. “Against the tough guys, they’re putting us on the edge, shooting us out of bounds, and that was evident against Newberg in the Classic finals.”
Prior to the championship dual, the Lions cruised through pool play. They won those three duals against by a combined score of 186-45, with only two of their match wins coming by forfeit. West Linn also beat No. 7 Clackamas 66-15 in the quarterfinals, before defeating No. 4 Roseburg 49-27 in the semifinals.
Coming off the second-place finish at the Oregon Classic, the Lions sunk their claws back into their foes from the Three Rivers League. In a three-way dual meet at Lake Oswego High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Lions cruised to a pair of 78-6 wins over Lake Oswego and Lakeridge.
A major factor in West Linn’s success to this point — and going forward — is the veteran leadership coming from within the team, according to Keeney.
“We’ve got amazing leadership from the kids,” Keeney said. “(As a coach), you can say something, but when it comes from a teammate, sometimes it can mean a lot more.”
Keeney identified team captains Ingle and Winjum as being two of those leaders, but Rademacher is also doing his part to steer the West Linn ship.
“You’re just not going to find better people out there than Earl Ingle and Ben Winjum, but at the same time, Justin Rademacher has stepped up, too,” Keeney explained. “He’s raising his voice when he needs to. He goes above and beyond to be a good teammate.”
The Lions are also blessed with depth and skill up and down the lineup. Rademacher headlines the list as the state’s top-ranked 182-pounder, but he has plenty of company at the top. Out of the 14 weight classes, West Linn has top-10 wrestlers in 11 divisions, according to the latest OregonWrestling.net Class 6A rankings.
After Rademacher, West Linn also has two wrestlers — 145-pounder Charlie Spinning and Ingle at 220 — ranked No. 2 in their weight class. Next up are Dillingham and Winjum, who rank third at 145 and 195 pounds, respectively. The other Lions in the top 10 include: Joshua Abarca, No. 4 at 138 pounds; Colby Cook, No. 5 at 120; Maclain Culp, No. 6 at 126; Oscar Doces, No. 8 at 132; Lucas Gray, No. 8 at 160; and Armstrong, No. 8 at 285.
Put together, West Linn surely has one of the deepest, most talented teams in Oregon. Over the coming weeks, the Lions will work to get tougher inside the circle as they chase the individual and team glory at the state championships.
“We’re always about getting better,” Keeney said. “I’ve never been big on saying, ‘Oh, we’ve got enough. Let’s just go with what we’ve got.’ Every day we get in the practice room, we’re working on something to get better.”
West Linn’s season continues Thursday, Jan. 19, with a dual meet at home against Clackamas. The junior varsity squads begin at 5:45 p.m., with varsity matches beginning at 7 p.m. at WLHS.
Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."