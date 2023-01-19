For all the early success that the West Linn High School wrestling team has experienced, head coach Kevin Keeney knows there is still room for his team to grow.

In addition to dominating most of their competition within the state — where West Linn ranks No. 2 in OSAA Today's mid-season coaches’ poll — the Lions have also had some good times, and humbling ones, outside state lines. The team made two trips to prestigious out-of-state tournaments earlier this year, competing in the Reno Tournament of Champions in Nevada and the Doc Buchanan Invitational in California.

Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

