West Linn's Jaydon Grant picks off an Oregon City pass at the one-yard line in the first quarter of Friday's 34-13 win over the Pioneers. It was the first of four interceptions for the West Linn defense.
Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth talks with his teammates on the sideline against Washington State on Nov. 13, 2021 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon State's Jaydon Grant (3) celebrates intercepting a pass in the third quarter with Alex Austin (5) against Montana State on Sept. 17, 2022, at Providence Park in Portland.
Alex Forsyth was quick to commit to the University of Oregon when they made an offer, keeping him close to his family.
Former local prep stars Alex Forsyth and Jaydon Grant saw their NFL dreams turn to reality this week, as Forsyth was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos, and Grant was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Both graduates of West Linn High School, Forsyth and Grant turned professional after long collegiate tenures at Oregon and Oregon State, respectively.
While Grant joined the Beavers as a walk-on in June of 2016, Forsyth was touted as a four-star recruit and became a Duck during the summer of 2017. While they took separate paths to the NFL, the former high school teammates both cherished their time at the collegiate level, spending six and seven years with their respective programs.
At West Linn, Grant played just one season of football before walking on at Oregon State. Despite recording 54 tackles and four interceptions on the gridiron as a senior, the all-around athlete was more known for his time spent on the hardwood in high school, starting in the backcourt alongside Payton Pritchard during the Lions’ run of state championships during the mid-2010s.
After options to play basketball at the next level looked bleak, Grant turned to football, miraculously working his way into the starting lineup at Oregon State by the time he was a redshirt sophomore.
By the time he wrapped up his senior season, Grant was a Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first-team selection, just seven years after taking the field for the Lions for the first time.
Forsyth, on the other hand, was always a mainstay on the gridiron, earning All-Three Rivers League honors as a sophomore before helping his Lions to a state title as a senior in 2016. That same season, Forsyth was a first-team All-State selection as an offensive tackle.
Consequently, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman saw a number of Division I offers, but ultimately chose Oregon, where he was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior.
Now, along a truly homegrown path, both Forsyth and Grant will take their Lion pride to the highest possible level, looking some of the biggest stars in the sport eye-to-eye.