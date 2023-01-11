The West Linn High School girls basketball team is on a three-game winning streak after defending home court in their Three Rivers League opener.

Spurred on by a 20-0 run that spanned the first and second halves, the Lions beat St. Mary’s Academy 65-28 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the first game of the TRL campaign for both teams. It was the third win in a row for West Linn (4-9, 1-0), which is on the upswing after losing its first eight games of the season.

