The West Linn High School girls basketball team is on a three-game winning streak after defending home court in their Three Rivers League opener.
Spurred on by a 20-0 run that spanned the first and second halves, the Lions beat St. Mary’s Academy 65-28 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the first game of the TRL campaign for both teams. It was the third win in a row for West Linn (4-9, 1-0), which is on the upswing after losing its first eight games of the season.
The science behind the turnaround? Team chemistry.
“I’ve got a team that believes in each other. They work together, there are no egos,” said West Linn head coach Brooke Cates after Tuesday’s win. “We just have great team chemistry this year, and it’s starting to show on the floor.”
Against St. Mary’s (2-10, 0-1), the Lions were led by a game-high 24 points from senior Olive Batch, who also had five steals and a block on the defensive end. Fellow senior Avery Jordan was also a terror on both ends of the court, finishing with 15 points and seven steals. Freshman guard Reese Jordan added 16 points and led the team with seven assists.
Batch showed off her blend of skills, scoring from all three levels as she knocked down shots at the rim, from mid-range and from beyond the 3-point line. Head coach Brooke Cates was not surprised by the senior’s explosive game on Tuesday night.
“Olive is a tremendous talent. It’s hard to come into a brand-new group of girls, but she has done a great job. She’s a great leader, and she just kind of grew into that because it matched her talent. Now, the leadership is matching her talent, and all the girls are rallying around her.”
Batch, who came to West Linn from Valley Christian High School in San Jose, California, has begun to find a groove in her new setting.
“Her confidence has grown so much these last few weeks. She’s learning to play another whole system, which is hard to come into as a senior, and now I think it’s just kind of clicked,” Cates said of the senior.
“Just a tremendous talent that’s really starting to show. She’s a good one.”
As for Avery Jordan, the recent wins have been great, but the chance to play with her younger sister may be even more enjoyable.
“Being on the court with her is indescribable. It’s my favorite thing,” the senior said.
While Avery may have seniority over her sister, she says the athletic gap between them is much smaller than the age gap.
“We’ve always been at the same athletic level all our lives, even though I’m three years older. She’s just had that extra spark in her.”
Cates noted that the familiarity between the two sisters has only helped the team chemistry.
“Both sisters are lovely, and they read each other like a book. That’s obviously a bonus to have out there on the court,” Cates said.
The coach also noted that Reese Jordan is one of five freshmen on the roster, along with Ayia Arnold, Kali Daniels, Sophie Maxwell and Selah Molden. The youth movement is starting to pay off.
“They are so coachable, and Reese is part of that,” the coach said of her youngest players. “When you listen and work hard, good things happen.”
Despite the lopsided final score, West Linn trailed 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and 19-16 with 5:35 remaining in the second. After a timeout, though, the Lions scored the next 20 points unanswered with Batch, both Jordans and Ava Hess all chipping in points.
By the time St. Mary’s scored again early in the third quarter, West Linn held a double-digit lead — and the margin only grew from there. The Lions outscored the Blues 18-7 and 15-2 in the final two quarters, respectively, slamming the door on any thoughts of a St. Mary’s comeback.
It was the perfect opening salvo for a West Linn team that struggled out of the gate as all the new, young pieces of the team figured out how to win together.
“We were pretty young at the start — we’re still pretty young, a lot of freshmen and sophomores — but we just keep getting more varsity minutes and more experience, and it really shows in our game,” Avery Jordan said after the win over St. Mary’s
West Linn opened the season with a brutal schedule for a young team, one which included four games against teams currently ranked in the Class 6A coaches’ top 10, as well as a top-five team in Class 5A. Those first eight games may not have brought any wins, but the Lions learned valuable lessons.
“We started a very young, inexperienced team, but we just kept believing in ourselves,” Cates said. “We played a lot of really, really good teams. That’s good for us because we’ve seen where we need to go to compete at the highest level.”
This team has won four of its past five games, including each of the last three. The current run started with a 66-59 revenge win over West Salem just four days after the Titans beat West Linn in the POA Holiday Classic. The Lions followed that up with their first true road win of the year at Westview, and now they’ve jumped out to a 1-0 record in Three Rivers League play.
The road gets harder from here, though, as West Linn had the fortunate draw of facing the league’s last-place team in the TRL opener. Tualatin and Lakeridge have been mainstays of the 6A top 10 this year, Oregon City made a brief appearance there last week, and Tigard and Lake Oswego also still had winning records as of Jan. 10.
“We’re on a three-game win streak, so we’re pretty confident,” Avery Jordan said of how the team is feeling about the turnaround. “We’ve got a heck of game on Friday to play, so we’re going to keep working and just do our best.”
West Linn continues its Three Rivers League season against Tualatin (12-1, 1-0), which came into the week ranked No. 7 in the coaches’ poll. The Timberwolves won their league opener against Lake Oswego on Tuesday night, beating the Lakers 44-18 at home.
Tipoff between West Linn and Tualatin is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at West Linn High School.