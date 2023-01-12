Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn High School wrestling

West Linn senior Destiny Rodriguez (top), shown here during the 2022 state championships, is considered one of the top high school wrestlers in the country.

 PMG File Photo: Andy Dieckhoff

The latest girls wrestling polls from USA Wrestling came out last week, and Destiny Rodriguez continues to be one of the best in America.

The West Linn High School senior was ranked No. 1 overall in the 164-pound weight class, making this the third-consecutive poll in which Rodriguez earned first in her division. While listed in the 164-pound group in the Jan. 6 rankings, Rodriguez was tops in the 152-pound division in the first two polls of the season on Oct. 3 and Nov. 14.

Contact Sports Editor Andy Dieckhoff via email at ADieckhoff@PamplinMedia.com.