The latest girls wrestling polls from USA Wrestling came out last week, and Destiny Rodriguez continues to be one of the best in America.
The West Linn High School senior was ranked No. 1 overall in the 164-pound weight class, making this the third-consecutive poll in which Rodriguez earned first in her division. While listed in the 164-pound group in the Jan. 6 rankings, Rodriguez was tops in the 152-pound division in the first two polls of the season on Oct. 3 and Nov. 14.
It was also the third-consecutive poll in which Rodriguez was tabbed as the No. 3 pound-for-pound wrestler in the high school game. Just as in the previous two polls, junior Audrey Jimenez (106 pounds, Sunnyside HS, Tucson, Ariz.) and senior Shelby Moore (127, White River HS, Buckley, Wash.) were ranked first and second in the pound-for-pound rankings.
The West Linn senior was the only Oregon wrestler listed in the pound-for-pound top 25, and she was just one of four Oregonians to make the top 30 in their respective weight class. The other wrestlers from the state include: Estella Gutches of North Medford, No. 8 at 138 pounds; Haley Vann of Cleveland, No. 17 at 132 pounds; and Alice Rickett of Hillsboro, No. 20 at 138 pounds.
Rodriguez has signed on to wrestle in college as part of the vaunted program at McKendree University, a Division III program in Lebanon, Illinois. Back in March, the Bearcats won their third-consecutive national championship in women’s wrestling, making the school a perfect fit for a wrestler of Rodriguez, who has won three consecutive high school state titles in Oregon.
This past May, Rodriguez also took first place at the U20 World Team Trials, earning a spot on the team that competed in the U20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, in August. Earlier in her wrestling career, Rodriguez won the 2019 U15 World School Combat Games in Hungary, and before that, the 2018 Pan American Games in Mexico.
Rodriguez has already picked up three tournament wins during her senior season, including taking the Tyrone S. Woods Memorial on Dec. 3, the War of the Roses on Dec. 10 and the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 17. As a result, the West Linn standout is 10-0 on the year.
The only representative on the West Linn girls team, Rodriguez is next scheduled to wrestle at the Lady Dragon Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Dallas High School. The senior won the same event last year, earning four consecutive falls in an average of 55 seconds to claim first place.