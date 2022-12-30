After engineering back-to-back upsets over nationally ranked opponents, the West Linn Lions are the champions of the Les Schwab Invitational boys basketball tournament.
West Linn outlasted Duncanville High School, the No. 1 boys team in the country, for a 62-50 win in the LSI championship game Friday night, Dec. 30, at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. Duncanville jumped out to an early lead, but the Lions roared back behind Jackson Shelstad’s 30-point outing.
“Nobody thought West Linn was going to come in and win this,” Shelstad said Friday night. “I think we just shocked the country.”
The University of Oregon signee added: “I’m pretty dead (tired) now; I think most of the other guys are, but we handled business tonight.”
Indeed, the tournament run was one of the most impressive performances of recent memory by any Oregon team on the national scale. And it marked the first LSI title in West Linn history, along with becoming the fifth Oregon team to ever win the tournament in its 26-year history, the first local squad since Lake Oswego in 2012.
For his efforts, Shelstad — who had eight rebounds, a block and a steal on Friday to go along with all those points — was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player following the conclusion of the game. Meanwhile, West Linn teammate and fellow senior Adrian Mosley made the all-tournament team after recording 14 points, six rebounds and six steals in the championship against Duncanville.
Another West Linn senior, Mark Hamper, was also honored after the game with the Deante Strickland Mr. Hustle Award. That award was the result of Hamper providing excellent defense throughout the tournament, as well as his strong effort in securing rebounds.
“I owe it to my teammates,” Hamper said of the award. “They put in so much work, and I’ve just got to put in the effort every game. They push me to be better than I am, and I’m just so grateful to have them as my teammates.”
The win came roughly 24 hours following a 86-69 win over California’s Sierra Canyon High School, which features Bronny and Bryce James, Justin Pippen and Ashton Hardaway — each of them sons of famed NBA stars (LeBron James, Scottie Pippen, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway).
For West Linn head coach Robert Key, it was important not to let the team rest on their laurels after pulling off one improbable win.
“I told them … ‘You’re not done. You’re not done,’” Key said of preparing for Duncanville.
Facing two of the toughest teams in America may seem like a daunting task to any outsider, but Key says internally, the West Linn team never felt as though the mission was impossible.
“The kids, they just bought in,” Key said of his players. “They played tough, with physicality. They never looked at anybody and how tall they are. All they wanted to do was give us a chance to win, and they did.”
For a West Linn team that was already the No. 1 team in Oregon coming into the tournament, the Lions’ run to the LSI title puts them on the national map. But the road to get there wasn’t always a smooth one.
The championship game started with a 9-2 run by Duncanville, with five-star recruit and University of Texas signee Ron Holland opening the game with a ferocious dunk for the first of his 24 points. Despite that hot start from the Panthers, Key said that his team never let any doubt creep into their minds.
“Not at all,” said Key of whether his bench started to worry after the slow start. “At the end of the day, I had five timeouts left in the fourth quarter. I knew these guys could sustain that, and then make a better run at it.”
Indeed, the Lions came back and stayed close with Duncanville throughout the first quarter, in which Shelstad struggled. The standout guard couldn’t get his shot to fall early, but Mosley and Drake Gabel helped keep the offense afloat in the early going.
Shelstad found his stroke in the second quarter, however, putting West Linn up 24-23 with a 3-pointer with 2:29 to play in the first half. The Lions took a 29-25 lead into the halftime break, and they never gave back the advantage.
The third quarter started much like the first, with Duncanville drawing a strong crowd reaction on an alley-oop dunk for the opening points of the period. From there, though, Shelstad countered with his own gasp-inducing dribble stepback jumper — as clear a sign as any that this West Linn team was not going to shrink from the moment.
The crowd was whipped up into an even bigger frenzy at the end of the quarter, when Gabel found junior Max Juhala for a wide-open 3 at the buzzer to put West Linn up 50-37.
“I’m glad to know teammates trust me and know they can kick it out me,” Juhala said. “Hitting that shot was big, and it really set the tone for the fourth quarter.”
The junior added: “I’m coming off the bench, but I’ve got to bring energy, bring defense, bring the little things. And we got it done.”
The final eight minutes of the game saw West Linn keep Duncanville at arm’s reach, never letting the Panthers truly threaten a comeback. With under two minutes to play, Duncanville cut the lead to seven points at 54-47. On the ensuing possession, Hamper found Sam Leavitt down low with a no-look pass, and Leavitt’s lay-in put the lead back at nine.
That played sapped any momentum that Duncanville had been building, and it allowed the Lions to hold on for their eventual 12-point win.
It is worth pointing out that in the Lions’ final two wins of the tournament — games they were very much expected to lose — they won by a combined 30 points over two of the 20 best high school teams across the United States.
The incredible run nearly ended prematurely, though.
Following a blowout 87-60 win over Barlow in the first round of the tournament, Tualatin took the Lions to overtime in the quarterfinals. West Linn prevailed 83-79, however, behind one of Shelstad’s many virtuoso performances during the LSI. The senior put up 43 points on 22 field goal attempts in the overtime win, going 10-for-10 at the free-throw line in the process.
After that brush with defeat, though, West Linn exerted its will and made sure the final two games did not turn into nail-biters, despite trailing early in both matchups. With the home-state crowd behind them, the Lions were able to keep their composure and make a massive statement to the hoops world.
“We’ve still got work to do,” Key said. “This is just the beginning. We’re ahead of the curve, and we’re just going to keep grinding and getting better from January to February and on into March.”
West Linn just beat the No. 1 team in the country by double digits, so it’s hard to imagine what an even better version of these Lions might be capable of accomplishing.
Mark Hamper has some ideas, though.
“We want to go undefeated and win the state championship," said the senior. "That’s our ultimate goal.”