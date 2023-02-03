West Linn’s first-year head wrestling coach Kevin Keeney may be new on the job, but he is very familiar with the roster he inherited.
Keeney, a longtime coach with local wrestling club All-Phase, has worked with much of the Lions team as far back as middle school. Earlier even, in some cases. That longest-tenured group includes star pupil Justin Rademacher, who — even a decade after their first meeting — left a lasting first impression still freshly ingrained in Keeney’s mind.
Rademacher was 7 years old. While he wasn't around for long, Keeney distinctly remembers thinking the young grappler was older than he was. Ten, maybe, or 11 years old.
“He wasn't going and winning national tournaments or anything, it was just that he kind of had a knack for it,” Keeney said. “He knew how to wrestle. Meanwhile, a lot of kids don’t know how to get in a stance at that age.”
Rademacher would hop between clubs in the ensuing years, but he committed to All-Phase full-time in seventh grade. He improved quickly — so much so that by the time his freshman year rolled around, Rademacher was already showing hints of his elite skill.
He pinned and threw his way through the competition. Still, it wasn't until late that winter, Rademacher admits, that he truly came to understand that he might be pretty decent at the whole wrestling thing.
After winning in the state semifinals, something clicked for him. 'Why couldn’t he be a four-time state champ?' he asked himself.
“A pretty big wake-up call,” he says now.
Rademacher would go on to fall in the state championship, however. In fact, now in his senior season, a state title has continued to elude him.
Even without that hardware, Rademacher has not only continued to be a presence state-wide, but also on the national level. The West Linn senior, who now stands 6-foot and wrestles at 182 pounds, is the nation’s No. 9 wrestler in his weight class, according to the website FloWrestling.
It begs the question: Despite his dominance, is Rademacher missing a state title to complete what has been an otherwise prolific career at West Linn?
“I think it would be another feather in the hat,” Keeney said. “I think he's a little frustrated that he hasn't won state.”
Keeney also realizes that his star senior is looking for more than just a string of wins in the OSAA state tournament.
“I see him having bigger goals.”
The way Keeney sees it, state title or not, Rademacher is an elite talent. He won't merely have the chance to compete in the high school junior nationals this summer, says Keeney. Rademacher will have a shot to win it all.
And to the senior, that accomplishment would feel far more significant. As it stands, he is not worrying too much about the state title.
“Once I lost my freshman year, it felt like such a big thing,” Rademacher said. “And then, I don't know, after that I was placing in nationals … and realized there's a lot bigger things than just a state title.”
One of the reasons for Keeney’s robust faith in Rademacher has been his continual ability to improve. He saw Rademacher’s early leaps after taking on the sport because, as the grappler admits, he was “just too hyper” around the house. He has also witnessed residual development early in high school.
However, the biggest changes to Rademacher's craft, Keeney believes, have come over the past two seasons.
“A lot of kids who get to this level that he's been at, they kind of plateau,” Keeney said. “Yet, he's done a really, really good job of trying to go get tough workout partners, go get tough workouts, go get good coaching, to keep improving. And I think that's been just fantastic.”
Rademacher’s competitive uptick his junior season coincided with his decision to start spending mornings training with the program at Clackamas Community College, which won its fourth-consecutive NJCAA national championship last March. He bookended his days with wrestling, waking up to wrestle at 6 a.m. over at the college, and then hitting evening workouts with his Lions teammates to finish things off.
That dedication has resulted in a far more aggressive wrestler, one with an intense urgency and a nose for scoring points.
He had always been a good defender, and Keeney notes the conventional wisdom in wrestling that a good defense can open up your offense. The opportunities were there, but a younger Rademacher didn’t always strike.
Now, that conservative style and hesitancy has vanished.
Rademacher also increased his cardio and lifts along with his involvement at the college. He maintains, however, that the largest adjustment has been a mental one, rather than something physical or skills-based.
Of course, there some drills that have helped form his new identity as a wrestler. One of those is Keeney’s Iron Man drill, wherein one wrestler takes the mat for a six-minute stretch while three others rotate in to wrestle them and wear them down.
“You don't catch a break,” Rademacher said. “It’s my least favorite thing to do, for sure. But that’s why you have to do it.”
Keeney has been especially impressed by the strides Rademacher has made in his ability to “carve” his opponents — snapping, pushing and otherwise directing them at will.
“He's just doing such a good job of moving himself and moving his opponent, which is creating so many scoring opportunities and doing a really good job of setting up his attacks,” Keeney said.
As a result, the new-and-improved Rademacher isn’t letting those windows close without going on the offensive.
“I think that Justin Rademacher now would (technical) fall the Justin Rademacher at the end of his sophomore year,” Keeney said, referring to a wrestling's version of the mercy rule.
So how does Rademacher describe himself as a wrestler now?
“Always aggressive,” he said. “I don't really take breaks, I just try and score as many points as I can for as long as I can, or until the match is over.”
Rademacher added: “You watch all the best guys in college and they just don't stop. … They're able to turn it up later in the matches, and I feel like that's something that I wanted to implement.”
It has proved an apt addition to his game, because he’ll soon be amongst the college ranks.
During his formative years on the mat, Rademacher met a coach by the name of Josh Rhoden through one the several clubs the young wrestler had tried out. He was quickly drawn to Rhoden’s coaching style, and not long after, the two became close.
Late last spring, Rhoden posed a question to his young wrestler: If he were to land a Division I coaching gig, would Rademacher follow?
A week later, that prompt went from hypothetical to very real.
“(Rhoden) was like, ‘Hey, I just took the job at Oregon State as an assistant. You're my first call,’” Rademacher said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, I'm coming with you.’”
There was previous mutual interest between Rademacher and the Beavers, as he loved the coaching staff and culture at OSU. The addition of Rhoden, however, “pushed it over the top.”
“I actually think that he's gonna be a multi-year starter for them,” Keeney said of Rademacher. “I mean, he's got it. He's really good and I think his style of wrestling is going to really bode well at the collegiate level.”
Before Keeney’s pontifications can come to fruition, before Rademacher steps foot on campus in Corvallis to wear the orange and black, he’s got some business to attend to — even if it’s not causing him sleepless nights.
“I think that it's inevitable that I will get that title," Rademacher said.
"And then I'm not going to stop there."