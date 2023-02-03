West Linn’s first-year head wrestling coach Kevin Keeney may be new on the job, but he is very familiar with the roster he inherited.

Keeney, a longtime coach with local wrestling club All-Phase, has worked with much of the Lions team as far back as middle school. Earlier even, in some cases. That longest-tenured group includes star pupil Justin Rademacher, who — even a decade after their first meeting — left a lasting first impression still freshly ingrained in Keeney’s mind.

