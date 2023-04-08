He’s only moving a couple hours away down south to Eugene next year, but Saturday’s Nike Hoop Summit was a culminating moment for West Linn High School boys basketball standout Jackson Shelstad.
The two-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year was selected to represent the USA in the annual Hoop Summit that pits some of the best high schoolers in the country against some of the best players from around the globe.
Leading up to the April 8 game, held at the Moda Center, Shelstad and the USA crew practiced at the Portland Trail Blazers facility in Tualatin all week, giving Shelstad a chance to learn from his fellow players and absorb coaching from a higher level.
But for many of the local fans showing up to the game on Saturday and a scrimmage held the day before at Lake Oswego High School, Shelstad to them is representing the entire state.
“It’s really cool this is right in my backyard, playing with the best players all over the country and it’s right here in my city,” Shelstad said. “I’m excited to play in front of all my friends and family one last time in a big game like this.”
Team USA was able to grind its way to a 90-84 victory, building a lead as large as 14 points but giving it back heading into the fourth quarter down one at 67-66.
A couple buckets from Ron Holland, who’s Duncanville team played in Hillsboro earlier this season at the Les Schwab Invitational, helped USA pull away. That and a big 3-pointer from Bronny James, who’s dad LeBron James was in attendance on the sideline for the game.
USA was only 4-for-22 from deep, but two of those makes came from Shelstad coming off the bench. The West Linn Lion finished the game with eight points and a couple rebounds in 15.5 minutes of action.
“It’s always good to have that quick, twitchy point guard with you, make plays,” Bronny James said of playing with Shelstad. “Also play off the ball and shoot the ball too. It’s really good to play with a good point guard like that.”
The entire week was a learning experience for Shelstad, who’s set to play for Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks next season.
Getting coached from some of the best high school leaders in the country that made up the coaching staff was one final push for Shelstad before taking on the next level.
“They just stay on me to get paint touches, get my guys open,” Shelstad said on what he’s learned from the coaches. “Defensively, just lock anybody down that’s in front of me, that’s something I need to get better at.”
Oregon could certainly use him after the 21-15 season the Ducks had in 2022-2023 in which they missed the NCAA tournament.
Shelstad is going to be joined by Mookie Cook, a former standout from Jefferson High School in Portland who transferred to Arizona Compass Prep for his final two years of high school.
Thanks to the experience at the Hoop Summit and leading his team to the LSI win back in December over Duncanville and Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon squad, Shelstad has had plenty of reps against some of the best in his class.
“Every day I learn something from all of them, I love playing with these guards and everybody,” Shelstad said. “Everybody gets each other open shots, everybody can shoot, all athletic so they're all really fun to play with.”
While his prep career didn’t quite end the way he hoped for with West Linn losing in the state championship game to Tualatin, high school was just the beginning for Shelstad.
Plenty of NBA scouts and national media were in attendance all week, and Shelstad caught the eye of plenty of those there to evaluate the talent.
Of course, part of the draw was Bronny James as well, who is still undecided on where he’ll play next year. The latest reporting boils it down to either USC or Oregon, so Shelstad had a chance to try and pitch the Pacific Northwest to Bronny instead of the Los Angeles heat.
“I just think he would fit really good with our recruiting class and the way Dana (Altman) likes to play at Oregon,” Shelstad said of Bronny potentially coming to Oregon. “I think we have a lot of unselfish players, Oregon needs a couple more shooters and he can shoot the ball really well. He would just help us out a lot.”
We’ll see what Bronny decides, but this was the Shelstad show one last time after dazzling fans from West Linn and across the state for the past few years.
Each time he entered the game on Saturday he was met with a large applause from the crowd who hopes one day they might see him take the court in an NBA uniform.
The next step though is conquering Eugene, and just like how did in West Linn, Shelstad is ready to put in the hard work to find success.
“We’re going to have some older dudes next year, but I’m just excited to play along with them and learn from them,” Shelstad said of Oregon next year. “I’m going to come in and compete, try to earn my respect and play hard, play my game.”