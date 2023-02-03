Mason Bradley and Yazly Nazarov have been playing soccer together for as long as anyone can remember. First, they played for the Willamette United FC soccer program before graduating into the Oregon Premier FC and Olympic Development Program teams.
Now, these two youth soccer standouts will soon join forces on yet another roster: the United States National Team.
Bradley and Nazarov have each been selected for one of the 18 spots on the US National Team roster for players born in 2006. Soon, they will join a group of players from around the country for the 2023 Dallas Cup in April, one of the most prestigious youth soccer tournaments around.
“It was exciting, to say the least,” said Nazarov of making the team. For both he and Bradley, the news was somewhat surprising since this was each player’s first year in the Olympic Development Program, which puts athletes on the path to represent their country in competition.
“I wasn’t expecting to make the national team,” said Bradley. “When I did, it was really exciting.”
The pair found out about their national team selections in a similar fashion. Each received a text message from a parent during an otherwise normal day of school, and naturally, neither was able to focus much on their classes for the remainder of the day.
As it happens, high school is the one place where Bradley and Nazarov are not teammates.
Bradley is a sophomore at West Linn High School, while Nazarov is a Wilsonville High School junior. They both enjoy representing their respective schools in the sport, but each also considers it to be a completely different world from their club experience.
Soon, however, they will be teammates once again — and on the biggest stage yet.
Their upcoming 10-day trip to Dallas, Texas, will be the longest out-of-state journey that Bradley and Nazarov have taken for soccer. Both players are excited to join up with their teammates for the Dallas Cup, which will be played April 1-9.
Besides the excitement of being recognized at such a high level, the pair is also excited for a reunion with some of their national team counterparts. They already know a handful of the other players on the team from playing in previous tournaments.
“We actually know a lot of them,” Nazarov said of his new teammates, many of whom joined the Oregon pair on the ODP West region team. “It will be cool to get to know those guys a little better.”
While Bradley and Nazarov made the national roster as defenders, only Bradley plays center back as his primary position. Nazarov's natural position is in the midfield, but after all those years playing together with Willamette United FC and now the Oregon Premier team, the pair have developed a deep understanding of each other’s game.
“It’s interesting for me to play a new position,” Nazarov said. “It’s easy to learn with someone I can trust to cover for my mistakes if I mess up.”
They also know each other well enough that they can communicate silently and anticipate the other’s next move based solely on body language.
“We’ve been playing together for so long, so it’s nice to understand each other,” Bradley added.
These two locals were the only Oregon players to make the cut for the 2006 boys’ Dallas Cup roster, and only one other Oregonian made it onto any of the seven separate national team rosters for players born between 2005 and 2009.
According to Mike Iacolucci, Oregon Premier FC technical director, the national team was right to select two players like Bradley and Nazarov.
“They are extremely talented, disciplined, hard-working,” Iacolucci said. “They show up to every practice, every game.”
Iacolucci added that having two players from the program chosen for the national team is far from normal. In fact, he can only recall one or two other players who have ever made it that far in the club’s history. That makes the recent honors for Bradley and Nazarov even more special for the team.
Clubs earn statewide awards
The recognition for these two players was just one example of the recent success that the two local youth soccer programs, Willamette United FC and Oregon Premier FC, have enjoyed of late. The two clubs, which are headquartered in West Linn, combined to earn five awards for administration, coaching and volunteer work at a recent Oregon Youth Soccer Association event.
During the OYSA’s Annual General Meeting and Awards Banquet, held Jan. 21-22 in downtown Portland, Willamette United FC saw four of its staff members recognized.
Iacolucci, who is the club administrator for WUFC in addition to his work with Oregon Premier, was named Administrator of the Year. He is hesitant to accept full praise for the award, instead considering the award to represent the state’s top administration — the entire organization, rather than just one individual.
“To have this recognition come our way, it’s definitely a team effort, a club effort and an organization-wide effort,” Iacolucci said. “It’s a testament to the team and the organization, all of the coaches and volunteers, players and families. Everything is going well around here these days.”
Elsewhere in the awards list, Scott Howard received the OYSA’s Volunteer of the Year honors. Iacolucci noted the hundreds of hours that Howard has poured into the club over the past two decades as the program’s recreational director.
“Scott’s the type to never ask for anything in return,” Iacolucci said. “Never asks for any recognition. The fact that he’s been doing (this work) for going on 20 years definitely deserves some recognition.”
The club also had two coaches honored at the OYSA banquet. Brian Orth was named Coach of the Year in the girls recreational division, while Bruce Jackson was tabbed as the Co-ed Coach of the Year.
As for Oregon Premier FC, Alex Hockborn received the Coach of the Year award for his work with the boys’ competitive program — the same one that has produced players such as Bradley and Nazarov.
“It’s nothing less than what these coaches and volunteers deserve,” Iacolucci said.
He noted that while Hockborn is an experienced coach who rigorously keeps up on his own professional development for the competitive program, unpaid volunteer coaches like Orth and Jackson may not have the same level of technical expertise but still make a big impact.
“It’s something that’s at the top of the list of what we pride ourselves on here, the ability to meet the needs of players and families in our community, regardless of what level of soccer they aspire to play at,” Iacolucci said.
The network of clubs, which includes the Lake Oswego Soccer club in addition to WUFC and OPFC, provides something for everyone in the youth soccer community.
“Everything from a kindergarten recreational player who is playing soccer once a week a few months out of the year to an 18-year-old player who is playing seven days a week and going off to play Division I or professional soccer, it’s really exciting that we’re able to provide everything those players need,” Iacolucci said.
Once players show a certain aptitude for the game, they may be promoted from Willamette United FC or Lake Oswego SC to the Oregon Premier team. which then puts them on track to try out for the Oregon Olympic Development Program. From there, players can be selected for state and regional ODP rosters, and if they put on a good enough showing, eventually they may join the national team.
It’s a journey that very few players around the country ever complete. The scarcity of national team spots makes it all the more impressive that two of them would go to players like Bradley and Nazarov, who grew up just miles apart and have played together since elementary school.
“To have two players who have been teammates since Willamette United at 7 years old … it really is a local, community achievement for soccer in West Linn and Wilsonville to have these two players get on a plane, go to Dallas and represent their country,” Iacolucci said.
Between having two star players recognized on the national level and having five staff members honored as the best in Oregon, the calendar year has started incredibly well for the area's youth soccer programs.