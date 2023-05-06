In a pivotal rubber match between two teams tied atop the Three Rivers League baseball standings, No. 2 West Linn used a team shutout to cruise past No. 4 Lake Oswego 6-0 and take sole possession of second place on Friday, May 5.
West Linn senior Drake Gabel dealt six scoreless innings on the road before Blake Crawford took the mound and shut the door on the home-standing Lakers, who dropped to 18-3 and 7-2 in TRL play while the Lions improved to 16-5 and 8-1.
“Our league is so tough that when we play a series like this you have to at least get two out of three to have a chance to win the league,” West Linn head coach Joe Monahan said. “And that’ll bode the same way with Lakeridge, so there’s a long way to go, but we felt good about how we turned it around after Tuesday.”
After dropping game one of the three-game series to Lake Oswego on May 2, it was smooth sailing for the Lions, who out-scored the Lakers 17-1 over the final two games between the two teams.
Gabel, a Seattle University commit, struck out six batters on Friday, while Crawford entered the game and struck out two to close out the heavyweight series. While West Linn came away with the series win, it was beaten by an Oregonian team for just the second time this season when Lake Oswego triumphed 4-1 last Tuesday.
According to Gabel, the rare loss provided an extra dose of motivation for the Lions heading into the final two games of the series.
“Obviously we don’t like to lose, so that game on Tuesday we took personal,” Gabel said. “Wednesday and Friday gave us a series win, and it’s super big because in the TRL a lot of teams are super close, so every single game matters.”
Gabel and West Linn delivered when it needed to most on Friday, holding the Lakers scoreless for the first time this season while steadily producing with their bats to force two pitching changes.
While both teams recorded seven hits, the Lions were able to wriggle out of multiple Lake Oswego scoring opportunities thanks to their persistent pitching and a stout defensive effort.
In the shutout win, West Linn failed to commit an error.
“Our defense has probably been our biggest challenge during the season, but it’s turning out to really solidify right now,” Monahan said. “So it’s really getting solid, and our pitching is outstanding.”
While Gabel and Crawford handled business against the Lakers on Friday, Monahan said his roster contains at least two other pitchers that would be a No. 1 option for many other high school teams.
“To have [Drew Talavs], [Gabe Howard], and then Gabel — they’re all three No. 1s, so that’s a real strength of ours,” Monahan said. “As we go deep into a series or deep into the playoffs, our No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 guys coming onto the mound are better than most.”
While that depth on the mound has been part of what has the Lions in contention for the No. 1 overall playoff seed after trouncing Lake Oswego, Monahan also said a dose of championship pedigree doesn’t hurt. A large percentage of his roster rolled over from a season ago, when West Linn took home the ultimate prize of a 6A title.
“We did lose some key seniors, but these young guys have really stepped up,” Monahan said. “ It’s taken us a little while to figure out who’s gonna fit those pieces and step up, but I told the sophomores and juniors, ‘you gotta be seniors by May’, so that’s been our goal.
“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
And while West Linn started the season just 4-4 after a trip to Arizona for the Coach Bob Invitational, it’s won 12 of its last 13 games. So far, the Lions have finished well, but six regular season contests remain.
In order to continue dominating, Monahan says West Linn needs to continue to focus on the little things.
“I was taught when I was very young to count your pennies, and the dollars will take care of themselves,” Monahan said. “So the one thing we focus on is the little things. If we do the little things right, the big picture will take care of itself.”