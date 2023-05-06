In a pivotal rubber match between two teams tied atop the Three Rivers League baseball standings, No. 2 West Linn used a team shutout to cruise past No. 4 Lake Oswego 6-0 and take sole possession of second place on Friday, May 5.

West Linn senior Drake Gabel dealt six scoreless innings on the road before Blake Crawford took the mound and shut the door on the home-standing Lakers, who dropped to 18-3 and 7-2 in TRL play while the Lions improved to 16-5 and 8-1.

