Despite taking down some of the country's best high school teams earlier in the season, the West Linn boys basketball team is not letting its guard down.

Behind 25 points from senior point guard Jackson Shelstad, the Lions improved to 2-0 in Three Rivers League play on Friday, Jan. 27, after defeating Lakeridge 78-38 at home. Fellow senior Adrian Mosley added 13 points in the win, while junior Nick DiGiulio knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 12 for West Linn.

Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.

