The West Linn Lions are champions of the Three Rivers League after running through this year's district tournament.
Coming into districts with a perfect 5-0 record in league duals, the Lions were the odds-on favorites to win big at the TRL championships, which were held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Lake Oswego High School.
That didn't make the Lions' performance any less impressive.
West Linn took first place in 10 of the 14 weight classes on its way to the team championship, posting 399 points to Tualatin's 337. Oregon City placed third with 295.5 points, while Tigard (213), Lake Oswego (62.5) and Lakeridge (57.5) rounded out the scoring.
In addition to the team's 10 champions, five more Lions earned silver and bronze medals at districts — and with them, automatic berths into the 6A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland later this month.
As successful as the day was for West Linn, head coach Kevin Keeney knows the Lions will have their work cut out for them to claim the school's first state title. Fifteen state qualifiers is outstanding, to be sure, but the Lions are in a furious arms race with Newberg for the 6A crown — and every point matters.
"Our ultimate goal is to be state champions, and we put ourselves in a bit of a bind with a few kids not making it. That's a little bit of a concern, but I think for the most part, we wrestled pretty well," Keeney said.
"I don't get too caught up in results, I focus more on performances. Mostly I liked what I saw," the coach added.
Colby Cook, district champion at 113 pounds, was the first Lion to ascend to the top of the podium in Lake Oswego. Cook transferred to West Linn after attending Corbett High School for two years. As a freshman, he took second place at 106 in the 2021 4A OWA Wrestling Championships.
"I've really enjoyed coming into this team. They've been open arms," Cook said of joining the West Linn program. As for how this season will compare to his time two years ago, the junior is excited for the big stage.
"I think there's going to be a lot more heights at the Coliseum, and I like that. I like the pressure on me," Cook said. "I have something else to win for — I want to win for my team, and I want to be the best."
Joining Cook in district champion honors were Ryder Sprague (120 pounds), Oscar Doces (126), Joshua Abarca (138), Charles Spinning (145), Henry Dillingham (152), Donathan Lewis (170), Justin Rademacher (182), Benjamin Winjum (190) and Earl Ingle (220).
Of that group, Sprague is the only freshman. Keeney noted that despite a slow start that was slowed further by injury, the young wrestler is an example of the team's growth throughout the season.
"There may be a lack of confidence as a freshman walking on the mat, and then they compete and maybe surprise themselves and keep competing in the room. I'm seeing us evolve, those young guys evolve, like Ryder Sprague," Keeney said.
West Linn sophomore Nate Gusdorf is another Lion making his first trip to the state tournament after placing third in the 120-pound bracket.
"I was a little nervous, but I knew I had to place. Either I placed, or I didn't go to state," Gusdorf said. "It feels awesome going for the first time. (This season) has been awesome. … I was slacking off freshman year, but now I'm taking this very seriously, and it's been very cool."
Along with the sophomore, the other four West Linn wrestlers to qualify for state on Saturday were Ryan Muzii (third place, 106 pounds), Maclain Culp (third, 126), Lucas Gray (second, 160) and Liam Armstrong (second, 220).
As joyous an occasion as the district tournament is for some, not everyone qualifies for state right off the bat. For those like George Kovchegov, who placed fourth in the 145-pound bracket, a little setback this season could turn into a big leap forward next year.
"I had a good time, and I think I wrestled well," Kovchegov said on Saturday. "I'm going to grind in the offseason." The junior added that the support of his teammates will help push him over the hump.
"This team is great," Kovchegov said. "Everybody is awesome. We all help each other learn, and we have great coaches to teach us. We all benefit from each other."
Before turning the page too far forward, however, West Linn still has business to conclude at the state tournament in Portland over Feb. 24-25.
One match in particular worth keeping an eye out for is the potential state championship bout between Spinning and Newberg's Gus Amerson. Spinning isn't looking that far ahead yet, but he understands the likelihood that their paths may soon collide.
"I have that goal of state champion, and I know he has that goal, too," Spinning said.
Earlier this month, those two battled it out for a Reser's Tournament of Champions title, and Amerson came away with a 1-0 decision. The Newberg sophomore grabbed an identical 1-0 decision over Spinning at the Oregon Classic in January, as well as a 4-2 overtime victory back in December.
"It's just more motivation. I've known what I need to do to beat him for a while. I just need to take motivation from the losses," Spinning said.
Looking more holistically at the team, the Lions are looking to bring home a state title. Doing so would be the culmination of a year spent sharpening each other's skills in the wrestling room.
"As a team, we've really bought into what we're doing," said Winjum, one of the Lions' senior captains. "We've committed to putting all we can in the practice room, and it's really starting to pay off. We have a lot of momentum going into state."
Around the mat
While the Lions took home the vast majority of the individual titles, three other schools crowned their own district champions.
Tigard had a pair of winners, with 132-pounder Cade McCallister and 160-pounder Chase Dennis each earning gold. Meanwhile, Tualatin's Emi Armenta was Saturday's first district champion from the 106-pound bracket, and Oregon City's Kallen Saffer capped off the event by winning at 285.
"That was amazing really. It's hard to explain," Saffer said moments after his championship win. Even in the frenzy of making it to state for the first time, the sophomore was quick to praise the performance of his fellow Pioneers.
"All my boys competed at the highest level," Saffer said of his teammates, which included seven more state qualifiers.
Aside from West Linn, which is sending 15 wrestlers to Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Tualatin had the next biggest team of qualifiers with 11. Oregon City's eight beat out Tigard's six, while Lake Oswego punched two tickets of its own. Lakeridge, meanwhile, just missed out on having a top-three finisher as junior Nolan Opferman placed fourth at 132 pounds.
Below are the Three Rivers League wrestlers who placed top-three in their weight class and will advance to the OSAA Class 6A Wrestling State Championships.
(Note: Fourth-place finishers are placed into a pool with their counterparts from the six other 6A districts. District officials will select three additional qualifiers from that pool to participate in the state tournament based on predetermined criteria, according to the OSAA website. Those three wrestlers had not been confirmed at the time of publication.)
106 lbs. — 1. Emi Armenta, Tualatin; 2. Joshua Sprague, Tigard; 3. Ryan Muzii, West Linn
113 lbs. — 1. Colby Cook, West Linn; 2. Justin Castillo, Tualatin; 3. Skyler Olson, Oregon City
120 lbs. — 1. Ryder Sprague, West Linn; 2. Darney Mottelang, Tualatin; 3. Nate Gusdorf, West Linn
126 lbs. — 1. Oscar Doces, West Linn; 2. Wyatt Stahl, Oregon City; 3. Maclain Culp, West Linn
132 lbs. — 1. Cade McCallister, Tigard; 2. Cole Klapprott, Oregon City; 3. Theodore Sandford, Tigard
138 lbs. — 1. Joshua Abarca, West Linn; 2. Carson Stahl, Oregon City; 3. Roberto Perez, Tualatin
145 lbs. — 1. Charles Spinnng, West Linn; 2. Josue Gutierrez, Tualatin; 3. Ethan Petrone, Oregon City
152 lbs. — 1. Henry Dillingham, West Linn; 2. Jesse Gutierrez, Tualatin; 3. Mitchell Johnson, Oregon City
160 lbs. — 1. Chase Dennis, Tigard; 2. Lucas Gray, West Linn; 3. Daniel Olivia, Tualatin
170 lbs. — 1. Donathan Lewis, West Linn; 2. Ryan Neil, Oregon City; 3. Jose Sotello, Tualatin
182 lbs. — 1. Justin Rademacher, West Linn; 2. Logan Sunnell, Tualatin; 3. Michael Sprague, Tigard
195 lbs. — 1. Benjamin Winjum, West Linn; 2. Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego; 3. Sabon Tanha, Tualatin
220 lbs. — 1. Earl Ingle, West Linn; 2. Liam Armstrong, West Linn; 3. Ryder Jones, Tualatin
285 lbs. — 1. Kallen Saffer, Oregon City; 2. William Dolan, Lake Oswego; 3. Jason Layton, Tigard