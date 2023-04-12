Maybe, just maybe, you could say that Drew Talavs had a little bit of a rough start on the mound.
But, after that, the West Linn High School senior pitcher was basically lights out.
Meanwhile, Ryan VandenBrink was absolutely huge at the plate from start to finish.
Their West Linn teammates were pretty darn impressive as well.
The Lions, putting it all together, ran to a 7-1 win over Lincoln in a nonleague baseball game played Tuesday, April 11 at West Linn High School.
“Today was good,” said Talavs, who pitched five strong innings to pick up the victory. “Weird weather, Lincoln is a good team, and I think all the pitchers did a good job. I think it was a great game.”
“We started the season a little rusty, but I like where the team is at, now,” said VandenBrink, West Linn’s junior catcher who smacked a home run and two doubles in the win. “We’re picking up steam. I like where our pitching staff is at. They’re getting consistent. The bats are picking up, too.”
With the victory, West Linn improved to 7-4 on the season, and has the Lions optimistic going into Three Rivers League play, which starts next week, with West Linn opening up with a three-game series against Tigard.
“I love the way our team has been progressing. I think we’re on the right trajectory now. We’re aiming for a good record in league play,” Talavs said. “The Three Rivers League has a lot of good competition. That’s a good thing. It definitely sharpens us up more for playoffs, 100 percent.”
Talavs, in the game with Lincoln, saw his very first pitch of the contest lined into right field for a single off the bat of Cardinal senior leadoff hitter Luke Cordry.
Cordry would steal second and end up scoring the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice grounder by senior Brady Bloss, giving Lincoln a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
“You can’t really let that get to you in the game,” Talavs said. “You just have to stay composed and keep pounding the zone. That’s all you can do. Trust your pitches, trust your catcher – I trust my catcher.”
That catcher, VandenBrink, came up big for the Lions in the bottom of the frame.
Senior Drake Gabel, leading off for the Lions, drew a walk. One out later, VandenBrink blasted a home run over the fence in left-center field, giving the home team a 2-1 lead.
“That was a good feeling,” VandenBrink said with a smile. “It was the first one of the year for me, so it felt good to get that one out, finally. I’ve been working on my swing a lot, recently, and that was the one I was looking for.”
It was the one he was looking for – and it was one that left no doubt.
“Yeah, I knew it was gone,” VandenBrink said. “That’s the best feeling, honestly.”
The Lions added another run in the bottom of the second inning. Sophomore Ryan Holmes led off the frame with a double to right-center field. He moved to third base on a passed ball and then scored on a ground out by VandenBrink, upping the lead to 3-1.
VandenBrink was also involved in the next West Linn run, in exciting fashion. With two outs in the fourth inning, VandenBrink doubled to left field. He then drew a pickoff attempt, resulting in an errant throw. VandenBrink advanced to third and kept on going, just beating the throw to the plate for a run that made the score 4-1.
“I was kind of trying to bait him (Lincoln starting pitcher Garrett Schmokel), bait a throw, just in case something like that would happen,” VandenBrink said. “I saw the second baseman miss the ball and I was thinking ‘three’ immediately, but coach was wheeling me in, so I was like, ‘alright, let’s go.’”
West Linn added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Senior Jason Curdy singled in Jake Holmes, while VandenBrink and sophomore Danny Wideman each scored on a wild pitch, capping off the 7-1 victory.
“Today was fun,” Talavs said. “I love seeing my team hit the ball around, and I love seeing our pitchers throw strikes.”
Talavs, for the game, gave up only one other hit after the first pitch of the game, an infield single in the top of the fourth, while striking out seven and walking two in his five innings of work.
“My fastball was working pretty well today,” Talavs said. “I was throwing hard. My slider had a rough start, but I gained a lot of feel for it as the game went on. I felt like I could locate it.”
“I always love catching Drew,” VandenBrink said. “I know he can go in there and get consistent outs, and he can be consistent with all of his pitches. Once his slider is on, it’s hard to get a hit off of him.”
Gabel and junior Blake Crawford each threw a scoreless inning in relief for the Lions, both striking out two and walking one.
VandenBrink led the hitting attack, going 3 for 4 with his home run, two doubles, three runs and three RBI.
“I pulled the ball a lot today,” he said. “I got a little bit ahead on those two doubles, but got it done. I’m happy with how I’m swinging now.”
West Linn sophomore Baron Naone and Curdy each went 2 for 4 at the plate. Senior Tyson Smith, junior Gabe Howard and Ryan Holmes each added a hit for the Lions.
West Linn, in its final tune-up before entering league play, will travel to Sheldon on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.
For Lincoln, which moved to 7-3 on the season with the setback, Cordry and senior Colton Schmokel each had a hit.
Garrett Schmokel, in his four innings on the mound, gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking three.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Thursday when they play at Lakeridge in a nonleague contest starting at 5:30 p.m.