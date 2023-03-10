The talk was that Lincoln High School boys basketball’s length could cause some problems for No. 1-ranked West Linn, who noticeably lacks some height.

The talk was wrong.

You can follow Austin for the latest updates on Twitter at twitter.com/ajw_sports.

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you