The talk was that Lincoln High School boys basketball’s length could cause some problems for No. 1-ranked West Linn, who noticeably lacks some height.
The talk was wrong.
The Lions played physical defense all night, winning constantly on the boards, and hit their shots from outside to take home the 6A state semifinal matchup 89-69 at the Chiles Center on Friday.
Reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and Oregon-bound senior Jackson Shelstad put in his normal work as well, forcing turnovers and hitting contested jumpers all night to the tune of 32 points to lead the Lions’ effort.
“I think we came out a lot stronger off the get-go,” Shelstad said. “We came out and showed everybody what West Linn basketball is all about. But the job’s not done though. We have one more tomorrow and that’s what we’ve been waiting for all season long.”
Shelstad wasn’t needed much at first as the Lions came out hot from deep, getting a couple 3-pointers from Adrian Mosley, Sam Leavitt and Drake Gabel.
Those 3-pointers forced the length of Lincoln to extend out further and open more lanes for Shelstad and Mosley to exploit soon after.
“Everybody was shooting lights out,” Shelstad said. “I couldn’t tell what (Lincoln) was running, but they were leaving the corners and the wings really open.”
Lincoln stayed in it though thanks to some strong shooting as well from Malachi Seely-Roberts and JahAllah Van off the bench.
Still, the Lions led 27-18 after the first and made a strong statement with how the game would be played at their pace.
The Cardinals would pull within eight points late in the second at 39-31, but a steal by Leavitt led to an easy dunk and then Nick DiGiulio hit another layup to quickly get the lead back up to 43-31.
And then Shelstad finished the first half with a nasty crossover and hit the jumper at the buzzer to give the Lions the 45-33 lead at halftime.
The length never seemed to bother the Lions at all as their physicality from having football players in Mark Hamper and Leavitt competed well and often gave them the advantage down low over Lincoln.
“Sam and I, we just want to go in there and make them feel us,” Hamper said. “Be active on both sides, rebounding and show our physicality down there, it makes up for the lack of height.”
That level of physical play boiled over at times throughout the game, including a small dust up with Hamper in which he got technical foul in the second half.
At the same time, that’s what helped keep the Lions up in the second half and force 15 turnovers on the night from Lincoln.
And it starts up top with Shelstad who was a pest on the Lincoln guards all night, picking up three steals as well.
“The games we played from the Boscos to the Sierra Canyons and Duncanvilles about height and how we have to locate and box out, these guys were all over the floor,” West Linn coach Robert Key said. “Size was not a factor.”
West Linn started the second half with a 3-pointer from DiGiulio, followed by a steal from Shelstad that led to a Mosley bucket to make it 50-33 quickly.
Lincoln could never really get back into the game, cutting it as small as 15 points but nothing further.
Moroni Seely-Roberts tried his best, finishing the game with 25 points, seven assists and four steals.
However the Cardinals could never quite get into their game, which is normally a full-court press defense with plenty of fastbreak points.
The athletic talent in Shelstad and the rest of the crew thwarted those efforts from the tip.
Shelstad finished with 32 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and those three steals. Mosley added 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
The Lions went 12-for-26 from deep as well to bolster the strong inside game Shelstad was already having, most notably a 4-for-7 night from DiGiulio who had 14 points.
Evan Heisler had 14 points for Lincoln while Malachi chipped in 10.
Up next for the Lions is the state title game as they hope to bring home their first state title since 2016 when the Lions completed a four-peat from 2013-2016.
“Just the winning culture is something that’s established here and we hold ourselves to that daily,” Hamper said. “Certainly it helps us and we hold ourselves to that winning culture.”