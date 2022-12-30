After engineering back-to-back upsets over nationally ranked opponents, the West Linn Lions are the champions of the Les Schwab Invitational boys basketball tournament.

West Linn outlasted Duncanville High School, the No. 1 boys team in the country, for a 62-50 win in the LSI championship game Friday night, Dec. 30, at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. Duncanville jumped out to an early lead, but the Lions roared back behind Jackson Shelstad’s 30-point outing.

Contact Sports Editor Andy Dieckhoff via email at ADieckhoff@PamplinMedia.com.

Tags

Recommended for you