Jackson Shelstad admitted he was a little tired during the second half of the West Linn High School boys basketball matchup at home with Tualatin on Thursday night.
Uncharacteristically, the Oregon-bound guard missed the front end of two 1-and-1 free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter with the Timberwolves clawing their way into a Lions lead they had held pretty much all game.
But when it came time to winning, the Lions showed why they’re number one in the state, and it’s not just because they have the state’s best player.
Down 56-50, Tualatin stole the next two West Linn possessions in the front court and turned it into four points to pull within two at 56-54 with 32.4 seconds to go.
This time Shelstad stepped up and knocked down a couple free throws. And on the ensuing defensive possession, the Lions were everywhere and ultimately denied Jaden Steppe a bucket down low with 10 seconds left to preserve the win.
1 of 32
020223_Boys Basketball18.jpg
West Linn vs. Tualatin High - Boys Basketball 020223
Shelstad hit two more FTs for good measure before the final horn to reach the 60-54 final and keep West Linn undefeated in the state of Oregon and atop the Three Rivers League standings.
“That could have been a game changer on their side,” Lions head coach Robert Key said of the missed 1-and-1 free throws late. “But we prevailed. A little scary.”
Shelstad might have been tired in that second half because he came out and hit five 3-pointers in the first half, going into the break with 17 points.
He hit shots early to put the Lions up, but it was never too comfortable thanks to Steppe and Josiah Lake on the Tualatin side. The two combined for eight points in the first quarter as West Linn threw the first punch behind eight first-quarter points from Shelstad to lead 17-10.
Steppe and Lake got into a rhythm in the second quarter, this time combing for 15 points. Lake had a steal off of Shelstad for a dunk and then hit a Damian Lillard-esque 3-pointer to spark the Timberwolves.
The issue was Shelstad hit three 3-pointers in the second, a couple coming off impressive step back moves to try and beat the double team Tualatin threw at him often when he had the ball in the front court.
“It’s fun, I’ve been playing against him since second or third grade,” Lake said of playing against Shelstad. “We’ve always been battling back and forth. I’m excited to play them again, it should be a good one.”
West Linn went into the break up 36-27 behind 17 from Shelstad. Lake had 12 to lead Tualatin and Steppe had 11.
In the second half, the third quarter was a bit slower tempo for both sides, and that lent itself to Shelstad doing his work moreso in the paint rather than hitting 3-pointers.
On the Tualatin side, Steppe continued to body down low, which was important to get Adrian Mosley into foul trouble. Mosley had 12 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists after the third quarter.
Steppe completed an important and-1 to keep Tualatin within striking distance going into the fourth down 50-37.
That’s when the fatigue set in for the Lions, starting with Mosley picking up foul No. 4 13 seconds into the fourth.
Lake took over offensively for Tualatin by getting to the line and hitting all eight of his free throws in the fourth.
West Linn didn’t score for the first three minutes of the fourth, allowing Tualatin to make it 50-43 quickly.
“I think when the game gets close and the game gets hard we all pull together as a team,” Lake said of the comeback efforts. “I think we have good bonds off the court, so I think that helps maintain teamwork and stuff on the court.”
With Tualatin pulling within six, it felt like the game could slip away from the Lions.
Insert senior transfer Nick DiGuilio.
After coming over from Ida B. Wells and missing the first two months of the season, DiGuilio showed why he can be an important factor for this Lions team when he hit a big corner 3-pointer in transition that put the Lions up 56-47 and reignited his Lions squad.
“He’s really fun to play with because he changes the dynamic of our team,” Shelstad said of DiGuilio. “If you’re going to help off of him, we’re going to hit him and he’s going to hit the 3. If you don’t, the driving lane is way more open for us to drive.”
That 3-pointer technically was the game winning shot since Tualatin didn’t crack 56. DiGuilio finished with eight points along with three steals.
“What a perfect time to have him back,” Key said of DiGuilio. “He’s been out for two months and he’s finding his rhythm. He hit some big shots today as well, but Tuesday (against Tigard) he was excellent. I know he’ll continue to be big for us down the stretch.”
The Timberwolves are defending champs for a reason as they kept fighting, getting Mosley to foul out on the next possession after DiGuilio’s big 3-pointer.
That helped open up the lane for Steppe, who scored after the two frontcourt steals by Tualatin when it trailed 56-50 with less than two minutes to go.
Mark Hamper and the rest of the Lions played strong defense in the closing seconds to keep Steppe at bay and from Lake getting an open look at a 3-pointer, ultimately leading to a miss and clinching Shelstad free throws.
These two met earlier in the season at Les Schwab Invitational and that game went to overtime thanks to a late Timberwolves run. Seeing that again on Thursday showed Shelstad exactly where the Lions still need to improve.
“I think we had spurts of the game where we were looking really good, but especially towards the end, we kind of folded a little bit,” Shelstad said. “We have to fix that. Turnovers down the stretch almost bit us in the butt. We can get better at that, but we got the win and at the end of the day that’s all that matters.”
Shelstad’s closing free throws got him to 29 points on the night along with seven rebounds and one assist. Mosley had 12 points while Hamper pitched in four points, five rebounds and four assists.
On the Tualatin side, Lake had 25 points plus three rebounds and two steals. Steppe wasn’t far behind with 20 points and six rebounds.
It’s back to the drawing board for the Timberwolves, who will get another crack at the Lions at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in their home gym.
For West Linn, the incredible season continues next with a 6:30 p.m. matchup Feb. 7 at home against rival Oregon City.
Both sides know what needs to be done for their next matchup and beyond in the state tournament. Iron truly does sharpen iron, the showdown No. 3 is sure to be another can’t miss matchup.
“These guys have a different type of hunger, they’re just thinking one game at a time,” Key said of his squad. “If we do happen to see (Tualatin) three or four times, we got to be ready for the task and it’s going to be a tough one down the stretch.”
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.