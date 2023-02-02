020223_Boys Basketball05.jpg

West Linn vs. Tualatin High - Boys Basketball 020223

 Jonathan House

Jackson Shelstad admitted he was a little tired during the second half of the West Linn High School boys basketball matchup at home with Tualatin on Thursday night.

Uncharacteristically, the Oregon-bound guard missed the front end of two 1-and-1 free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter with the Timberwolves clawing their way into a Lions lead they had held pretty much all game.

Photos: West Linn boys basketball defeats Tualatin 60-54

1 of 32
West Linn, Wilsonville aiming to qualify for state in new-look girls wrestling district tournament
020223_Boys Basketball01.jpg

West Linn vs. Tualatin High - Boys Basketball 020223
From the Sidelines Podcast: Jed Tai from Prep Hoops Oregon talks boys basketball
020223_Boys Basketball28.jpg

West Linn vs. Tualatin High - Boys Basketball 020223

You can follow Austin for the latest updates on Twitter at twitter.com/ajw_sports.

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you