The West Linn High School boys basketball team continued to make history earlier this week.
The Lions (14-1, 0-0) were ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball poll released Monday, Jan. 16, following a string of head-turning performances over the first month of the season.
The team suffered its first loss of the year later on Monday — and will likely tumble a few spots in the poll as a result — but there’s no taking it away from them: For at least one week, West Linn was considered the best team in the country.
In a strange twist, De La Salle High School, the Lions’ first opponent following the release of the poll, knew about the ranking before West Linn did.
West Linn head coach Robert Key wasn’t surprised by the intensity of the De La Salle crowd they faced on Monday. After all, the Spartans were hosting the SBLive Sports 25th Annual MLK Classic event. Following De La Salle’s 63-53 win, however, the coach was somewhat puzzled by the fervor with which fans celebrated.
“It was weird. I knew we were playing on their court, packed house, but when they stormed the court, I was thinking, ‘OK, you’re storming the court because we’re No. 6,’” Key explained, referencing the Lions’ Jan. 9 ranking from MaxPreps, another widely circulated poll.
Key felt like something more was afoot, though. It almost seemed as though De La Salle had just knocked off the top-ranked team in the country.
Soon, Key came to learn that was precisely the case.
“Finding out we were No. 1, (then) standing out on that court for a while, it made all the sense in the world,” Key said.
That USA TODAY ranking not only fired up the De La Salle crowd, but it also resulted in an overwhelming outpouring of support from the West Linn community.
“I didn’t get too much reaction (from the players),” Key said of the moment the team learned of the lofty ranking. “It was the fan base that made us feel deserving, more than anything. The kids were appreciative of how many people reached out to let them know that they’re fans of ours.”
Key added: “It’s been amazing the levels of support we’ve gotten from the community.”
That support even extends to the halls of West Linn’s city government.
“The Lions have put in a ton of work this season, and we’re so proud of the fact that they made it to No. 1,” said West Linn interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky, who graduated from WLHS in 2018. “It’s been fun for the city and the whole community to see their success, and we’re excited to see how they continue with the rest of their season.”
West Linn’s rise to the top spot was accelerated by its dynamo performance at the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro during the last week of December. There, the Lions knocked off two nationally-ranked squads, including then-No. 1 Duncanville (Texas), to win the prestigious tournament. Prior to that event, West Linn also won the Capitol City Classic in Salem, and in the process defeated two schools that rank among the 30 best teams in California.
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Lions returned home with renewed motivation.
“They were down, but as their leader, my conversation with them was that this is an opportunity for us to understand that we’ve got more work ahead of us,” Key said. “We can’t let this defeat what we’ve done.”
Key says the team recovered its morale quickly, and used the loss to drive them to prepare for the next game with increased focus and intensity. That drive was on display as West Linn traveled to Beaverton and defeated No. 4 Mountainside 68-49 on Thursday, Jan. 19.
“I just love the attitude of our team after that loss,” West Linn senior forward Mark Hamper told Jerry Ulmer of OSAA Today after Thursday’s win. “I feel like we were motivated and hungry for the next game. Just hungry to show the state that we're still the top dogs, and we're going to defend it.”
While defeats are rarely something to celebrate, this out-of-state misstep appears to be coming with some indirect benefits. For a team that had its sights set on going undefeated, getting this result out of the way now may relieve pressure on the Lions down the stretch.
“It was a reality check,” senior point guard Jackson Shelstad told OSAA Today. “I hate losing, but that was the time to do it, preseason, against a good team from California. Learn some lessons, realize we're not a perfect team.”
Still, even though the team may not hold onto its No. 1 ranking in the next edition of the poll, the fact that they reached that summit in the first place is nonetheless impressive.
With the honor, West Linn joins some elite, historic company in being recognized so prominently by USA TODAY Sports. Former Oregon City High School head coach Brad Smith was named Girls Basketball Coach of the Year in three consecutive seasons from 1995 to 1997. More recently, Lake Oswego High School's Kevin Love was named the Boys Basketball Player of the Year following the 2006-07 season.
The ranking was also another chapter in an incredible run for West Linn High School athletics.
During the 2021-22 academic year, the Lions were state champions in both volleyball and baseball, while wrestler Destiny Rodriguez and triple-jumper Anika Sukumar won individual state titles for the Lions. This past fall, West Linn football raised the state title trophy, while the girls soccer program reached its first-ever state championship game.
Led by Payton Pritchard, who went on to play for the Oregon Ducks and is now a member of the Boston Celtics, the Lions boys basketball team also won four consecutive state titles from 2013-2016.
The West Linn community has had plenty to celebrate thanks to the school’s varied athletic success, and the boys basketball team may not be done providing the feel-good moments.
“We still have the same focus. Nothing has dropped off,” Key asserted. “We’re still going hard in practice, watching a lot of film and paying attention to detail on our assignments.”
As a result, the Lions remain unbeaten within the state’s borders — which is why they are still the No. 1 team in Oregon’s highest classification. Of course, after an up-and-down week like the one West Linn has had, this team is acutely aware that rankings can be fleeting.
For that reason, West Linn is as motivated as ever to put in the work necessary to secure a more permanent reward: the state championship trophy.