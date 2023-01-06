Robert Key insists that this is the deepest team he’s ever coached.
Of course, the West Linn High School boys basketball team hasn’t had to rely much on its depth this season.
Led by an all-time performance by point guard Jackson Shelstad at the Les Schwab Invitational, the Lions — who shot up to No. 6 nationally this week — upset Sierra Canyon and Duncanville on their way to the LSI title win using just a six-man rotation.
So, is that depth a luxury? Perhaps. But as the dust of the national spotlight settles, West Linn stares down the barrel of its Three Rivers League slate, where 12 games stand between the Lions and an undefeated regular season.
Put simply, Key’s team is entering the stretch of the season where depth proves crucial. And for West Linn, that depth begins with the sixth man.
Enter Max Juhala.
Juhala, a lanky 6-foot-5 junior wing, was considered a breakout candidate among his teammates coming into the season. His fellow Lions took note of the advanced guard skills he showcases for a player of his size.
He didn’t break the 6-foot barrier until his freshman year and spent most of his early basketball career playing point guard.
“I would say it's definitely a little bit of a unique skill set,” he said. “Not a lot of people in high school are 6-foot-5 playing guard. They're usually found in the post.”
Juhala started in place of the injured wing Mark Hamper to begin the season but returned to the bench upon Hamper's recovery.
“It's definitely different playing with those guys,” Juhala said of the starters, a group that includes seniors Adrian Mosley, Sam Leavitt and Drake Gabel along with Shelstad and Hamper. All five of them are Division I-caliber athletes.
“It's definitely a lot faster-paced, but it feels good,” Juhala added.
Although he himself no longer plays as a true guard, Juhala said he’s been appreciative of the lessons he’s gleaned from the starting backcourt of Shelstad and Mosley. They’ve taught him to be effective moving without the ball.
He has brought some flash offensively — for example, his 16-point performance against Barlow in the LSI. However, Juhala’s physical development, primarily defensively, will continue to dictate his play time.
“I think Max’s work ethic has improved a lot this year,” Hamper said. “He still needs to work on his defense and rebounding, but he’s improving every game.”
Coach Key added: “His physicality, once that comes along, and being around these guys, that's going to even make him better. He shows great signs during practices, adding other things to his game, becoming more of a slasher, continuing to work on his perimeter shot.”
The Lions have been a stout, if not lockdown, defensive team at times on the young season. Height certainly isn’t in their favor on the interior, but they’ve overpowered opponents with the physicality that Hamper, Leavitt and others have brought in on the back of a state championship run on the gridiron.
“We have enough physical defenders to be able to bully people around in the paint,” Juhala said.
The hope is that Juhala, in time, will also transform into a bully. Key sees the junior turning a corner when it comes to his confident aggression on the court, especially when capitalizing defensively in the passing lanes.
“Max is a role guy, he gets it,” Key said. “His upside is (tremendous), he knows the future's bright. He's gonna be a huge contributor next year, possibly even a captain. But playing and watching these seniors above him, it's really ignited him to raise his game even more.”
Juhala echoed as much. He has devoted himself to being a learner, with the understanding that his time will come. He relishes the “golden nuggets” his teammates offer up to him during practices and games.
He’s serving as a critical piece in the immediate, while also acting as a portrait of the future for West Linn hoops.
“I'm just trying to win a state championship here,” Juhala said. “As long as I can benefit the team in some way, I'll be happy.”
Key added: “He'll play some very significant roles. I know he will. And once his name is called, I know he's gonna give me 100%.”