The West Linn High School wrestling team won the 6A state championship for the first time in school history on Sunday, Feb. 26, outscoring Newberg 288-262 in a hotly contested race for gold.
“It’s amazing,” said West Linn senior Justin Rademacher, who won his first state title at 182 pounds. “Not a lot of people thought we could have done this. I’ve been telling people every day, ‘It’s going to be a heck of a story, we’re going to come in here and beat Newberg.’ I’m just so proud of everybody.”
West Linn head coach Kevin Keeney admits that he may have been one of those doubters coming into the state tournament.
“Newberg gave us doubt all year because they were whooping us all year. The kids believed more than I did, I think,” Keeney said. “We just kept plugging along and kept working, and good things happen when you stay positive, do it as a team and do it for each other.”
In total, the Lions crowned four state champions in the 6A boys tournament. Joining the senior Rademacher were sophomore Oscar Doces at 126 pounds, junior Charlie Spinning at 145 and junior Henry Dillingham at 152. It was the first individual state championship for each wrestler.
As for his own matches, Rademacher entered the championships with a giant dose of confidence — and then followed through on it, pinning all five of his opponents on the way to his first state title.
“Before I every match, I tell myself I’m going to go out there and do my stuff, that I’m stronger and bigger than every other guy, that I’m going to tear them apart,” Rademacher said.
In the 145-pound championship, Spinning won his much-anticipated rematch against Newberg’s Gus Amerson after dropping a few matches to him earlier this season.
“I just opened up more offense and kept a high pace the entire time. There was a little doubt when I was on my back, but I knew I could beat him if I kept wrestling,” Spinning said of the match with Amerson.
“I know both those kids very well,” Keeney added of Spinning and Amerson. “They’re both incredible wrestlers and even better people. It’s a shame that either of them had to lose that match.”
The coach further noted that Doces’ rise to a state title seemingly came out of nowhere.
“Nobody thought he was going to win state three months ago,” Keeney said of Doces, who came on strong at the end of the year. The sophomore entered the state tournament as the No. 3 seed and then proceeded to win decisions over both wrestlers seeded ahead of him.
Meanwhile, Dillingham looked to be in dire straits near the end of his match, but a late reversal with just two seconds remaining gave him a 5-4 decision and the gold medal that came with it. Dillingham also trailed midway through his semifinal match before scoring the last five points to win a 7-4 decision.
Keeney further noted the performances of Ryan Muzii and Donathan Lewis. While neither placed, the coach lauded them for outperforming expectations and scoring vital points for the Lions. He also added that junior Lucas Gray “had the tournament of his life,” taking fourth place in the 160-pound bracket.
For Keeney, the state championship was more than just a reflection of how his team stacks up against the rest of the wrestling programs in Oregon. It was also a testament to how wrestling stacks up against the other sports at West Linn High School, where the Lions are reigning champions in baseball and football, as well as this year’s No. 1 seed in the 6A boys basketball tournament.
On Sunday, Keeney’s Lions issued a loud reminder about the state of wrestling in West Linn.
“Wrestling doesn’t get much attention in West Linn — it’s football, basketball, baseball. Those guys have done their jobs,” Kenney said. “I kind of had a little chip on my shoulder as a coach, and I told the team, ‘Hey, the real mean street guys from West Linn are right here. We’re the tough guys. Let’s get some respect.’ And I think we’ve earned it.”
One of the members of those state champion baseball and football teams, senior Earl Ingle, placed third for the Lions at 220 pounds.
“They say wrestling is not a team sport, but this (celebration) right here will prove you wrong. This one here was very special, and I’m just so happy to be a part of this team,” Ingle said.
Ingle, a team captain, noted that the team’s approach to competition this year made all the difference.
“It’s a mentality thing. It’s been passed down from the great guys in the room all the way down,” Ingle said. “There’s no slacking off, nobody feels any sympathy for anybody.”
Ingle further noted that he expects Spinning and Dillingham to step up even further as team leaders — and defending state champions — next season.
“They both work their tails off, and the whole team is just stepping up more and more as the years go on. It’s great to see,” Ingle said.
It was not just the boys team that took its success into uncharted territory on Sunday. West Linn senior Destiny Rodriguez, the only member of the Lions’ girls wrestling team, also won her fourth-consecutive state title and became the first wrestler in school history to accomplish the feat.
“I’m so happy. I know I’ve worked hard for this,” Rodriguez said after her championship match, which ended after just 47 seconds when the senior pinned Hood River Valley’s Lauraine Smith.
Rodriguez may wrestle in a separate bracket, but she practices with the boys team and is truly part of a singular West Linn wrestling program.
“Every day in the room with the guys, they always push me so hard,” Rodrgiuez added. “I know that I deserve this.”
For her efforts, Rodriguez also received the OSAA/OnPoint Athlete of the Meet award for the 6A/5A girls tournament.