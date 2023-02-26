The West Linn High School wrestling team won the 6A state championship for the first time in school history on Sunday, Feb. 26, outscoring Newberg 288-262 in a hotly contested race for gold.

“It’s amazing,” said West Linn senior Justin Rademacher, who won his first state title at 182 pounds. “Not a lot of people thought we could have done this. I’ve been telling people every day, ‘It’s going to be a heck of a story, we’re going to come in here and beat Newberg.’ I’m just so proud of everybody.”

Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.

