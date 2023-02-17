West Linn cheer

The West Linn High School cheer team took second place in the 6A large division at the OSAA Cheerleading State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 11.

After an incredible athletic performance, it is common for athletes to share their plans to celebrate at Disneyland. For the West Linn High School cheer team, that's not just a cliché.

West Linn took second place in the 6A large traditional category at the OSAA Cheerleading State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Oregon City High School. Following that performance, the team will head to California for nationals — before letting loose at the nearby theme parks. 

