After an incredible athletic performance, it is common for athletes to share their plans to celebrate at Disneyland. For the West Linn High School cheer team, that's not just a cliché.
West Linn took second place in the 6A large traditional category at the OSAA Cheerleading State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Oregon City High School. Following that performance, the team will head to California for nationals — before letting loose at the nearby theme parks.
And when these Lions make the trip south, they will do so as the highest-placing cheer team in West Linn history.
"The team was so excited," West Linn head coach Shannon Maloney said. "They truly had been building all season to get to the state competition, and they knew that they were up against strong competitors in our division."
One of those strong competitors was perennial powerhouse Westview, which comfortably won its sixth-consecutive state championship on Saturday. Behind them, though, West Linn and Aloha separated themselves from the rest of the pack and duked it out for second place, as they had done all year long.
"When they called our name for second, the girls were elated. Singing, dancing, crying, all the things that happen when we you place at state. It was a great night for us," Maloney said.
It was a monumental achievement for this team to edge past Aloha to grab the silver medal. To do so, West Linn relied on nearly perfect execution.
When the final scores were all tallied, West Linn had prevailed over Aloha by just 0.20 points, 100.30-100.10. Looking more closely at the scoresheets, the Lions only lost 0.50 points to penalty deductions, compared to 2.00 points for Aloha. That disparity ended up being the difference on Saturday.
"Difficulty is one thing, but execution is everything. How you put it on the floor is really the difference-maker," Maloney said.
"The girls ended up pulling everything together at the right time," she continued. "They were not only able to do the physical prep work, but also the mental prep work to be able to compete on that night."
Those preparations were helped along by the coaching staff, to be sure, but the Lions also benefited greatly from the senior leadership of captains Megan Wilson and Ella Enquist.
"(Megan and Ella) had the depth and understanding of what the team needed to do mentally to prepare for this. They truly kept (the team) motivated and knew exactly what they needed to hear at the right time to get them confident," Maloney said.
It wasn't just the team that received accolades on Saturday night, either. West Linn senior Maura Gilday also won an OCCA academic scholarship of $1,000.
The Lions are more than their senior class, too. The team is strong up and down the roster, even the youngest members of the squad.
"Every single class is amazing, and they truly came together at the right time," Maloney noted. "We ultimately rely on that senior leadership to drive the team, but we need those freshmen to be like-minded and really put the work in. Every single class plays an intricate part."
With the state tournament done, West Linn now prepares for its final competition of the season — and the fun-filled celebration that will follow.
The Lions will compete at USA Nationals over the weekend of Feb. 24-26 in Anaheim, California. Following the competition, the team will finally be able to exhale and take in some of the area's famed attractions.
"We’ve got a two-day park hopper, so we’ll compete Friday and Saturday and then we will go to (Disneyland) Saturday night. Then on Sunday, we will hit the other parks," Maloney said.
"It’s so important for them to be able to wrap up their season celebrating, having fun and being kids. We practice so much. The amount of time that the athletes put in, the parents put in, the coaches put in, it’s pretty incredible," ," the coach continued.
"To be able to spend four concentrated days together is pretty awesome."
Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."