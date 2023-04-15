Well, something was finally able to cool off the red-hot West Linn High School softball team.
The Lions, owners of a five-game winning streak, were looking to make it six in a row, but that opportunity was washed away – literally.
West Linn, slated to host West Salem in a nonleague game on April 10, got three batters into the contest, being played in rainstorm-like conditions at Rosemont Ridge Middle School, when the umpires called off the game after two of the first three Titans batters lost their grip on their bats, flinging them off of the backstop.
“We did want to play,” West Linn senior second baseman Rebecca Gomez said after the game was called off. “We heard their pitcher was good, so we were excited for that. But the puddles weren’t so fun.”
“Yes, I was definitely hoping to play,” West Linn senior Jenna Wheeler said. “I wasn’t expecting it (to be called off). I was an outfielder, I was like, ‘what are we doing now?’ I thought it was just a time out.”
Unfortunately for both teams, it wasn’t.
“We’re disappointed it got called,” West Linn head coach Gina Garvey said. “We always want to play, especially just before league, which starts on Wednesday. Any nonleague game is just like an extra practice day, to figure out what we need to work on. Disappointed, but I don’t want any injuries in this rain.”
West Linn was still able to move the win streak to six games by taking down Tualatin 4-3 in the opening game of the Three Rivers League season, but fell in the second league matchup against Lake Oswego 6-5.
The biggest key to the winning streak, the West Linn players say, has been energy and cohesiveness.
“For us, once we get going in the game, we kind of bond together and fight together,” Gomez said. “It’s definitely an energy thing for us.”
“It’s definitely been our energy and our attitude,” Wheeler said. “Our biggest thing, recently, has just been being there for each other and supporting each other. If someone makes an error, pick them up and get ready for the next play.”
West Linn’s winning streak started back on March 27 with a 3-1 win over Southridge at the Jesuit/Mountainside tournament. The next day at the tournament, the Lions posted an 18-13 win over Wilsonville, which was last year’s Class 5A state runner-up. West Linn sophomore Emery Curtis went 3-for-4 at the plate in that game with two doubles and six RBI.
Then, on April 3, West Linn got an 11-10 win over Glencoe. But, maybe more importantly, the Lions may have learned a valuable lesson in that game.
“It is the energy. If you look at inning-by-inning in those games, it’s not the best,” Garvey said. “That started last Monday, when we played Glencoe. We started strong, and then energy died. And you could feel it. It just seemed like no one wanted to be there any more. But, in the last two innings, it picked up, and they started hitting the ball. These girls feed off of energy and being there for each other. If something goes wrong, it definitely brings them down. So, that’s something we’ve been working on.”
West Linn scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of that game to get the victory over the Crimson Tide.
The Lions followed that up with a 9-8 win over La Salle Prep. Then they bested Parkrose 32-0, with freshman Kendall Atwood and senior Chloe Dehlin each scoring four runs in that game, and with junior Chloe Hart driving in five.
“Our biggest thing right now is stringing hits together, and not leaving people on,” Wheeler said.
The hitting was definitely a key for the Lions in their winning streak, but they’ve also had players step up.
“Rylee Gaustad, she’s just an overall athlete,” Garvey said of the junior, who hit a home run in the win over Glencoe. “She took over from Cydney Hess (a first-team all-league pick a year ago), who we lost last year (to graduation). She was our shortstop, and we didn’t have a shortstop coming in. Rylee used to play left field. She was just messing around at practice one day, and said, ‘Hey, let me play at shortstop.’ And I was like, ‘No, you’re not playing short.’ But she did, and I was like, ‘Alright, I guess you’re the shortstop.’ She’s definitely stepped up, and she’s our leadoff hitter. She gets our game going.”
Leadership has also been a key factor for West Linn.
“Jenna Wheeler and Rebecca Gomez, along with (senior) Courtney Williams, they’re our captains, and they’ve helped shape our season this year, and get us going,” Garvey said.
The Lions continue TRL play this week, with the league looking as strong as ever this year, with state powerhouses Oregon City and Lakeridge, as well as defending Class 6A state champion Tigard, in the mix.
“I definitely think we’re ready,” Gomez said. “We just have to have a really strong bond and have our energy up, and I think we got it.”
“I’m so looking forward to that,” Wheeler said of league play. “I think we can do it. I hope have fun, and be there for each other. There’s a lot of good teams there. Oregon City and Lakeridge are on pretty good win streaks. We want to try our best, and come out strong.”
“We are ready to take on that challenge,” Garvey said. “Oregon City and Lakeridge look to be really good teams. It’s definitely going to be good competition. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
The Lions are slated to take on Oregon City at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 on the road, followed by a 6:45 p.m. first pitch Wednesday, April 19 at home against Lakeridge. The Lions close the week out at 5 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Tigard.