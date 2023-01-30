With the girls wrestling district tournaments taking place over Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, the field will soon be set for the upcoming state championships.
As girls wrestling continues to grow in both participation and popularity, the OSAA is separating the sport out into two special districts for big and small schools. Previously, all six classifications competed against one another for the state championships. Starting this season, however, there will be separate tournaments, with 6A/5A girls splitting away from their 4A/3A/2A/1A counterparts.
The girls wrestling programs in West Linn and Wilsonville will compete in the 6A/5A Special District 2, which consists of 31 schools from all around the state. In addition to teams in the southern and eastern portions of the Portland Metro area, the district also includes teams from the mid-Willamette Valley and Central Oregon.
Here is a quick look at each weight class heading into the 6A/5A Special District 2 tournament, which will be held Feb. 3-4 at West Albany High School.
(The information and records below were compiled from TrackWrestling.com, as reported through Saturday, Jan. 28. Wrestlers were assigned to the weight classes below based on season results, but the classes are subject to change.)
100 pounds
At the lowest weight class, McKay’s Sarahi Chavez enters as the district favorite after finishing as a state runner-up as a freshman last year. Chavez has amassed a 17-2 record this season, and her challengers will include Lilliana Ponce of North Salem, Chaya Palomo of Sprague and Emily Brown of Woodburn.
105 pounds
This class could also go to McKay, as Lizeth Chavez boasts a 19-4 record on the year. Chavez placed fourth at 105 during her district tournament last year and did not wrestle at state. The district is a bit light at this division, but Summit’s EunMi Kippley is 7-3 and could be a potential contender here.
110 pounds
The first three district titles could all go to McKay, as Angelina Paniagua brings an impressive 26-6 record to the table. There will be plenty of talented grapplers chasing her, though, such as Wilsonville’s Isabella Quesada. The sophomore has compiled her own noteworthy 21-8 record after going 4-11 last season.
115 pounds
Ariana Martinez of West Albany is the reigning state champion at 110 pounds, and after going 32-0 to start the season, she appears to be on her way back. Mountain View’s Paige Aponte will also be looking to return to state, while Canby’s Sydney Matlock and David Douglas’ Alyssa Benitez are local contenders.
120 pounds
This bracket projects to be a bit closer than some others, and it could come down to a battle of Bend schools as Rickie Dean of Bend High and Arianne Korish of Mountain View are among the best in the district. McNary’s McKenna Unger will likely be a factor here, as will Clackamas sophomore Amy Carlson.
125 pounds
West Albany freshman Nadia Edmiston has burst onto the scene this year, amassing a 31-5 record over the first two months of her high school career. McKay’s Marilyn Mentado, West Salem’s Samantha Gagnon and Tigard’s Sydney Knipe are among the wrestlers who could derail Edmiston’s hot streak.
130 pounds
After coming into the state tournament as the No. 1 seed last year, Redmond’s MacKenzie Shearon was knocked out in the quarterfinals. Now, the sophomore’s quest to the top continues with the district tournament, where Wilsonville’s Venelle Imbi will also contend as the senior vies for her first trip to the state tournament. Milwaukie’s Katherine Ford could also be a dark horse in this division.
135 pounds
The 135-pound weight class appears to have two strong contenders at the top in West Albany’s Maci Pearson and Woodburn’s Erika Petronilo. Pearson has worked to a 30-6 record during her junior year, while Petronilo is not far back at 24-6. Ridgeview’s Kira Gregory may also factor into the equation.
140 pounds
Yet another McKay wrestler appears to be on track for a district title, as Brenda Ceja has worked her way to a 26-10 record on the year. It won’t be an easy jaunt to the winner’s circle, though, as David Douglas’ Tlachinoli Arevalo and South Salem’s Alexia Rojas project to be solid competitors in this weight class.
145 pounds
West Salem’s Reese Lawson brings an unblemished 15-0 record into the district meet, but there will be plenty of competition looking to give Lawson her first loss. Among the locals with a shot to do just that are Clackamas’ Karina Yoder, David Douglas’ Guadalupe De La Merced Nunez, Oregon City’s Georgie Ellicott and Tigard’s Valery Chun-Sajqui.
155 pounds
While there may not be a clear-cut favorite at 155, Jesse McIver of Bend has built up a sparkling 11-2 record over the first couple months. While McIver is keeping the cleanest loss column, a few locals such as Megan Haase of Wilsonville and the Woodburn pairing of Isabella Renner and Emily Grassham have won more matches on the year.
170 pounds
As one of the country’s best pound-for-pound wrestlers — and unequivocally the best in Oregon — this division should belong to West Linn’s Destiny Rodriguez. The senior has yet to lose a match in the 2022-23 season, but she will have a major target on her back. If any locals are going to pull off a massive upset here, the list of candidates starts with Wilsonville’s Jasmine Brown and Woodburn’s Jasmine Lopez.
190 pounds
Ali Martinez of McNary stands out as the most likely winner of the 190-pound bracket. Martinez has amassed 31 wins against just two losses this season, casting a formidable shadow over the district. Canby’s Madison Navarra, Woodburn’s Isabella Renner and Centennial’s May Do will also be in strong contention to qualify for state — and potentially, to nab the district championship in the process.
235 pounds
Last but not least, this bracket is one of the harder ones to project in District 2. A trio of local contenders — McKenzie Mills of David Douglas, Areli Valtierra of Woodburn and Rose Williams of Centennial — all qualified for state last year but fell short of winning district titles. This time around, each has put together a great season. Valtierra has a record of 13-1, while Mills’ sits at 11-3 and Williams’ at 19-5.