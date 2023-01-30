With the girls wrestling district tournaments taking place over Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, the field will soon be set for the upcoming state championships.

As girls wrestling continues to grow in both participation and popularity, the OSAA is separating the sport out into two special districts for big and small schools. Previously, all six classifications competed against one another for the state championships. Starting this season, however, there will be separate tournaments, with 6A/5A girls splitting away from their 4A/3A/2A/1A counterparts.

Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.

