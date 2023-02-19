Maeve DeYoung didn’t come into Saturday’s finals expecting to win the Moda Health Athlete of the Meet award.
In fact, even after the meet, the West Linn junior still didn’t think she’d done enough to win it. That’s why she went back to the locker room at the end of the meet, thinking her night was over.
“I did not expect it at all. I am surprised. There was definitely a lot of competition for the award, but I did not think I was going to get it,” DeYoung said of winning the award. “I’m very happy I did. it’s awesome.”
DeYoung earned the accolade by winning a gold medal in the 100 backstroke, netting a silver medal in the 100 butterfly and helping West Linn to fifth-place finishes in both 200-yard relays.
“We persevered and had a good meet. I’m proud of us,” DeYoung said of the West Linn girls team.
The junior, who has her eyes set on the school record in the 100 backstroke, wasn’t the only Lion to impress in the pool on Saturday. DeYoung was joined on the relays by Lauren Sexton, Marlene Goddard and Danika Lambert.
For her own part, Sexton made a statement at her first state tournament. The freshman won a silver medal in the 200 individual medley and took fifth in the 100 breaststroke — all while going up against swimmers she knows well from her club seasons.
“I love my West Linn High School team, but I also like seeing my regular club teammates on different teams and racing against them. It’s a really fun experience,” Sexton said.
The West Linn girls finished sixth in the team scoring, just half a point back of fifth-place Westview. In the other half of the meet, the Lions placed fifth among boys teams and just one point back from Lake Oswego for fourth.
Matt Sexton and Gabriel Schreiber led the boys’ brigade, each nabbing two medals for West Linn. Sexton was second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 500 freestyle, while Schreiber was the silver medalist in the 100 breaststroke and won bronze in the 100 freestyle.
“I feel like I could have been a little better, but I’m happy with it,” Sexton said. “(My 500) free was good, (my 200) IM was good. It was where I wanted to be timewise. Maybe second would’ve been better in the 500 free, but you know what? That’s alright.”
Schreiber and Sexton also participated in the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay with Eric Golgotiu and Tim Varga. Golgotiu also qualified in two individual events Saturday, taking eighth in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 freestyle.
Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.
