Thanks to standout performances from their top athletes, the West Linn boys and Wilsonville girls took home team wins at the Three Rivers League snowboarding slopestyle competition. The event was held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Fireweed Park at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Here is a rundown of the top performers. For full results, click here.
Boys' competition
In the boys' half of the competition, West Linn's Seth Sorensen earned first place after earning 355 points from the judges for his second run. Going into that run, Sorensen trailed Lake Oswego's Caleb Cagnoni by two points at 336-334. The West Linn senior captain left no doubt in the next go-round, posting a score of 355 to push past Cagnoni.
As a result, Sorensen not only won the individual event, but also propelled his own West Linn squad to victory. Lukas Simpson, Henry Smith and Beren Flintjer rounded out the four-person squad for the Lions.
In total, this West Linn team scored 708 points to earn a clear victory over Oregon City (606), Lake Oswego (591) and Wilsonville (529). The other top-scoring squads from each Three Rivers League school included sixth-place Lakeridge (430), 11th-place La Salle Prep (350) and 12th-place Canby (341).
Girls' competition
While Wilsonville came fourth in the boys' competition, the Wildcat girls won it all after Lillian Wesse and Carmen Marshall posted the top two individual scores in the event.
In their first runs, Wesse and Marshall put up scores that would have won no matter what — however, both Wildcats added considerably to their totals in the second run. Wesse finished with a score of 297 to take first place, while Marshall scored 265 to finish much closer to her own teammate than to Lake Oswego's Brooke Leach, who took third at 209.
As for team scoring, Wesse, Marshall, Chloe Lam and Mia Williams combined to score 691 points and put Wilsonville well out of shouting distance for second-place Lake Oswego (449) and third-place West Linn (387). Meanwhile, Canby (320) and Lakeridge (317) had a close battle for fourth, and Oregon City (223) narrowly edged out Lake Oswego's second squad (220) for sixth place out of seven teams.
Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."