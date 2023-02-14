Thanks to standout performances from their top athletes, the West Linn boys and Wilsonville girls took home team wins at the Three Rivers League snowboarding slopestyle competition. The event was held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Fireweed Park at Mt. Hood Meadows.

Here is a rundown of the top performers. For full results, click here.

Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.

Tags

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you