With her versatility and talent, sophomore Hayden Williams-Downing has been an invaluable piece of West Linn’s track and field team. It was all on full display Saturday, April 15, at the Wilsonville Invitational.
Along with competing in both relays at Wilsonville High School, Williams-Downing won the javelin with a throw of 127 feet, four inches on her fifth attempt.
This heavy workload isn’t anything new for the sophomore as she won the Three Rivers League in the javelin along with getting ninth place at the OSAA State Championships. She also represented the Lions in the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays at state a year ago.
With her dynamic abilities, West Linn head coach Joe Cerny has her in a plug-and-play role.
“Her versatility is always good, it adds to our depth of what we need to do to win,” Cerny said. “She just helps all around, she can just adapt and do things that help the team.”
Even though she has had individual and team success this season, injuries like shin splints and a strained quad have held her back from setting a new personal record in the javelin.
“I wasn’t super satisfied with my performance today,” Williams-Downing said of her performance on Saturday. “I’ve really been wanting to PR, I haven’t since the Twilight Relays last year. So I’m really working towards that.”
With setting a new PR in the javelin being a goal and being a core member of the relays, she is still eligible to compete in one more event to qualify for state.
Even though he hasn’t made a decision yet, Cerny isn’t worried about where to use Williams-Downing’s last event slot.
“She’s in our top four girls that I can put anywhere and I will see if I can put her in different events and help the team,” Cerny said.
With her crossing between both track and field events, West Linn coach Randy Faddis pointed out her coachability as a major key to her success.
“She’s very coachable, she listens and she adjusts,” Faddis said. “She has the high-skill ability to listen and to change things over the course of the meet, she’s a great athlete in regards to that.”
Along with crossing over events for West Linn, Williams-Downing has her own private coach as she plans to become a heptathlete this summer.
Despite her rigorous schedule, Williams-Downing feels full support from all her coaches as she chases aspirations this year and into the summer.
“All of my coaches have been really supportive about me bouncing around and trying out everything,” she said.
With her versatility across all events and support from coaches, Williams-Downing seems poised for a successful season in whichever events she competes in.