As a child, I was lucky enough to have a student-run publication at my elementary school: The Edison Light Bulb. For whatever reason, I was infatuated by the school paper the same way I was by dump trucks and Transformers.
I signed on for the popular after-school program the first chance I got, and immediately began writing about sports.
I was the first student to ever write about a team that consisted of my classmates, the instructors told me. In the past, professional sports were the only focus.
My logic was simple: people read about the pros all over the place, so I needed to switch it up.
It was my school paper, so I was going to cover the school teams.
After an end-of-the-season blurb about my fourth grade Pop Warner team, I was hooked. I provided a voice where there otherwise wasn’t one.
Fast-forward to today, past a handful of other publications and a journalism degree from the University of Oregon, and I’m still hoping to do the same thing as one of the newest staff members at Pamplin Media Group.
My name is Jackson Naugle, I’m from Eugene, Oregon, and I’ll be covering preps in the Lake Oswego, West Linn, Oregon City, and Happy Valley areas moving forward. While I’ve been loosely covering prep sports in Oregon for years, this is my first full-time job as a journalist, so I couldn’t be happier to be sharing the stories of these amazing local athletes.
From the modest Pop Warner sidelines, to the press box at Autzen Stadium, to my cubicle space at the Pamplin office, I’ve left a breadcrumb trail of fascinating local stories in my wake.
As I enter my next phase as a reporter, I’m sure that trail will only grow longer.