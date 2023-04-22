Jackson Headshot

Jackson Naugle, a recent University of Oregon graduate, is the newest member of the PMG staff, covering preps in the Lake Oswego, West Linn, Wilsonville, Oregon City, and Happy Valley areas.

At heart, I’ve always been a local storyteller.

As a child, I was lucky enough to have a student-run publication at my elementary school: The Edison Light Bulb. For whatever reason, I was infatuated by the school paper the same way I was by dump trucks and Transformers.

