Rebecca (Becky) Ann McLean Moore

May 4, 1948 – January 3, 2023 - Rebecca (Becky) Ann McLean Moore was born on May 4, 1948 to Scotty and Elinor McLean in Prineville, Oregon. She passed away peacefully at home January 3, 2023 after a long illness.

Her growing-up years were spent with family, friends, cousins, and in her parents’ grocery store in Prineville. She was loved by so many for her love of life, her beautiful faith, her joy and her willingness to make a new friend wherever she went.