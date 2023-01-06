May 4, 1948 – January 3, 2023 - Rebecca (Becky) Ann McLean Moore was born on May 4, 1948 to Scotty and Elinor McLean in Prineville, Oregon. She passed away peacefully at home January 3, 2023 after a long illness.
Her growing-up years were spent with family, friends, cousins, and in her parents’ grocery store in Prineville. She was loved by so many for her love of life, her beautiful faith, her joy and her willingness to make a new friend wherever she went.
She was a leader throughout her years in Crook County Schools as well as in college. In 1970, Becky was awarded “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges”.
Becky married Marv Moore on June 1, 1974 and together they raised their two sons with whom she was so happy and proud.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Scotty and Elinor; and her sister Terry McLean.
She is survived by her husband Mark; sons Chuck (Kari) and Louis (Sydney); three grandchildren, Ella, Will and Imogen; her sister Rita McLean Malone; as well as her large extended family, including nieces, nephew and many cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that donations can be made in Becky’s name to St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital at: stjude.org/donate
Services are Jan 13, 2023: Rosary 11:00 am; Requiem Mass 11:30 am. Lunch following at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 417 SE Washington Street, Oregon City, Oregon. Live stream available through St John The Apostle website. Internment at Juniper Haven Cemetery, Prineville at a later date TBD.