Senate Bill 974
PMG SCREENSHOT: SENATE BILL 974

Prompted by the lack of justice for the more than 100 women and girls who reported that they were sexually abused by former West Linn doctor David Farley, state Sens. Mark Meek and Kathleen Taylor earlier this month introduced legislation that could help bring justice for future victims of abuse.

If Senate Bill 974 passes through the state Legislature during the current long session, it would add specificity to Oregon’s criminal code, potentially making it easier to prosecute professionals like Farley who use their position of trust to abuse members of the public.