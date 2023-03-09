Prompted by the lack of justice for the more than 100 women and girls who reported that they were sexually abused by former West Linn doctor David Farley, state Sens. Mark Meek and Kathleen Taylor earlier this month introduced legislation that could help bring justice for future victims of abuse.
If Senate Bill 974 passes through the state Legislature during the current long session, it would add specificity to Oregon’s criminal code, potentially making it easier to prosecute professionals like Farley who use their position of trust to abuse members of the public.
Farley — who lost his medical license two years ago for photographing the breasts and genitals of underage patients as part of what he claimed was a “study on puberty” and performing medically unnecessary pelvic exams and pap smears — was not indicted on any charges during a grand jury process last year.
While the alleged victims voiced grave concerns about the validity of the criminal investigation after the grand jury decision, Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth said the fact that Farley was a doctor and saw the women and girls in a medical setting made the case very difficult to prosecute.
Currently, several statutes in Oregon’s criminal code permit actions that would in most circumstances be considered sexual abuse when it “is part of a medically recognized treatment or diagnostic procedure” or “a search for weapons, contraband or evidence of crime” performed by a peace officer or corrections officer.
Taking language from California’s criminal code, SB 974 would create the crime of “sexual assault by fraudulent representation.”
The bill states sexual assault by fraudulent representation would be classified as a class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
It was Wentworth who approached Meek about seeking a legislative fix to the vagueness in the criminal code.
“I had a conversation with him in December,” Meek said. “He enlightened me to some of the issues that they're dealing with and a potential fix, which would be similar to what California instituted several years ago, and this would close that gap of immunity and a loophole related to treatment that the doctor could not be held criminally responsible.”
California, Washington D.C. and 14 other states have laws specifically outlawing sexual contact between health care professionals and their patients when those acts are performed under the guise of legitimate medical care.
After talks with Wentworth and the legislative counsel who helped craft the bill, Meek reached out to Taylor, who had experience creating a new felony offense.
Though getting almost any Oregon law approved can be an uphill battle, a bill creating a new felony can be particularly difficult, Meek said.
“That’s not always popular when we’re trying to give justice to all and some people in our community are being held overly responsible for minor infractions,” Meek said.
Despite the challenges of creating a new felony today, Meek is confident he can find the support needed to see the bill through to the governor’s desk.
The first hurdle will be getting the bill a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Already the bill has received support from public officials outside of Salem, including members of the West Linn City Council.
“I firmly believe that by strengthening our laws and building a network of care we can stem the abuse that has left our community members victimized,” Councilor Bill Relyea wrote in a March 5 letter to Meek. “I thank you once again for taking action at the state level to strengthen our laws to protect community members from abuse.”
West Linn interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky and City Council President Mary Baumgardner have also thrown their support behind the legislation.
Bialostosky said the council decided to send a letter from the entire body voicing support for the bill.
“We went through that awful situation with Dr. Farley and we heard loud and clear from the victims that they felt the system failed them,” Bialostosky said. “At least when I read the bill, I thought this was one of many ways we can help rectify the system.”
Bialostosky and Baumgardner both said supporting the bill is not the only way the city hopes to help the alleged victims of Farley, referencing the city’s ongoing internal investigation of whether police violated department policies during the investigation.
Farley’s alleged victims support the bill as well.
“While we support all efforts to strengthen Oregon law to better protect patients from sexual abuse by doctors, we believe that Dr. Farley should have been successfully prosecuted under existing law. It was the epic failures by law enforcement and District Attorney Wentworth that have protected this predator,” former Farley patients Lisa Pratt, Nicole Snow and Katie Medley said in a statement through their attorney.
Wentworth said he did not want to speculate on how having a law like this on the books could have impacted the result of the criminal case against Farley.
“That said, I certainly would have preferred to have this law in place as a consideration to present to the grand jury,” Wentworth wrote in an email to Pamplin Media Group.
He also believes the law could deter other physicians who illicitly use their position of trust with patients.
At this time, there are no hearings scheduled for the bill.