Protecting our state symbol RJ Cook Mar 29, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pecan Creek and a new beaver familyWhat to do, oh, what to do?Do we trap ‘em and remove ‘emMake beaver slippers or eat beaver stew?123 years of family stewardshipOn 1st people’s land up from Waluga Bay.We felt the beaver familyHad a God give right to stay.They started by slowly improvingthe creek that was nearly dry,Through their eager beaver workPecan creek waters now running high.Though they used limbs and branchesTo build their dams and also dineThey decided it might be really coolto sample our wine grape growing vinesWho on earth could help usTo co-exist with our new-found friendsWe called The Beaver Coalition for assistanceAnd great knowledge they did lend.They provided a management systemA solar electric fence that’s oh so dandyThe beavers learned in a few quick daysOur vines were not their vegetative candyHouse Bill for beaver legislationThat can be our beaver fixTo help secure a brighter futureKeeping eco-friendly beavers in the mixOur state symbol should be protectedShould be honored in the lawSo future generation can appreciateWhat our state legislators foresawHelping eco-friendly beaversOur family mission that is trueBetter than the other optionsOf beaver slippers or eating beaver stew! Featured Local Savings RJ Cook for JP and Susie Cook Family Farm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Leather Processing Politics Food Legislation Wine Industry Recommended for you Local Events