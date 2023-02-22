The current issue at hand is as follows. The West Linn City Council has directed Planning Commission staff to recommend “changes based on whether the City wishes to facilitate or complicate the construction of ADUs” within the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Code Amendments project.

West Linn, like many cities, faces challenges in providing affordable housing for its residents. As a growing economy, it is crucial for the city to ensure that its residents have access to safe, secure and affordable housing. One solution to this problem is the construction of ADUs. Based on the Planning Commission’s ADU public documentation, ADUs provide a way to add more rental units without requiring significant changes to zoning laws.

Tanner Woody is a West Linn resident and 2023 City Council candidate. Woody himself grew up in affordable housing and advocates for its place in the community.