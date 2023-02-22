The current issue at hand is as follows. The West Linn City Council has directed Planning Commission staff to recommend “changes based on whether the City wishes to facilitate or complicate the construction of ADUs” within the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Code Amendments project.
West Linn, like many cities, faces challenges in providing affordable housing for its residents. As a growing economy, it is crucial for the city to ensure that its residents have access to safe, secure and affordable housing. One solution to this problem is the construction of ADUs. Based on the Planning Commission’s ADU public documentation, ADUs provide a way to add more rental units without requiring significant changes to zoning laws.
ADUs can provide homeowners with an extra source of income, which can help make homeownership more affordable and provide a financial cushion for unexpected expenses. This can be especially important for low- and middle-income households who may struggle to make ends meet. Additionally, ADUs can promote multigenerational living and support aging in place. With more families caring for multiple generations under one roof, ADUs can provide a way for homeowners to keep their families close while still allowing for privacy and independence.
Moreover, having affordable housing is not only important for individuals and families, but it also benefits the entire community. Affordable housing can attract and retain workers, which helps to boost the local economy. It can also help to reduce commuting times, which reduces traffic congestion and air pollution. Furthermore, providing affordable housing can increase quality of life in the community, as residents have more disposable income to spend on goods and services, which in turn supports local businesses.
However, it is important to acknowledge that there are concerns surrounding ADUs. Some worry that they will change the character of the community or result in overcrowding. Others are concerned about the potential for increased traffic and parking issues. These are valid concerns that must be addressed through thoughtful planning and zoning regulations.
In summary, ADUs provide a promising solution to the affordable housing crisis facing West Linn. They offer a way to add more rental units without requiring significant changes to zoning laws, provide homeowners with an extra source of income, promote multigenerational living and support aging in place, and increase quality of life in the community. While there are valid concerns that must be addressed, the benefits of ADUs cannot be ignored. By prioritizing the construction of ADUs and implementing thoughtful regulations, West Linn can work to provide safe, secure, and affordable housing for all its residents.
I am thankful for our Planning Commissions initiative. And I am hopeful their actions will drive a pursuit of happiness to West Linn.
Tanner Woody is a West Linn resident and 2023 City Council candidate. Woody himself grew up in affordable housing and advocates for its place in the community.