WEST LINN POLICE DEPARTMENT
PMG file photo

A man sued the city of West Linn and three of its police officers for injuries he incurred while under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms, claiming that police responded to a call at his home but never checked on him despite having reason to believe he was in the midst of a behavioral health crisis and a danger to himself.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon in November 2022, alleged that officers Matthew Goode and Dana Gunnarson and Sgt. Todd Gradwahl acted with deliberate indifference to the safety of Michael Relloque and “discriminatorily chose to not render assistance and abandon Relloque, bloodied and burnt during a mental health crisis, based on his race.”