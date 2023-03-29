A man sued the city of West Linn and three of its police officers for injuries he incurred while under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms, claiming that police responded to a call at his home but never checked on him despite having reason to believe he was in the midst of a behavioral health crisis and a danger to himself.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon in November 2022, alleged that officers Matthew Goode and Dana Gunnarson and Sgt. Todd Gradwahl acted with deliberate indifference to the safety of Michael Relloque and “discriminatorily chose to not render assistance and abandon Relloque, bloodied and burnt during a mental health crisis, based on his race.”
The suit seeks economic and non-economic damages, attorney fees and punitive damages of the officers of an amount to be determined by a jury.
According to the suit, shortly after midnight on Nov. 14, 2020, Relloque’s roommate called 911 reporting Relloque had kicked down her door and entered her room naked, smelling of burnt skin with blood or burns on his arms and acting erratic.
Officers requested that Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response respond to the call as well and remain on standby.
Upon arrival, officers contacted Relloque’s roommate, who informed them that Relloque had ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms and was acting in a way she’d never seen before, according to the city’s answer to the suit filed with the court. She reportedly repeated what she’d told dispatch about Relloque smelling like burnt skin with apparent burns or blood on his arms.
At this point, officers ran Relloque’s name through the department’s database.
The lawsuit claimed the database informed officers of Relloque’s race and displayed his driver’s license photo, which “portrays him as a light brown-skinned man with an outward appearance of a Pacific Islander.”
Relloque’s attorney, Beth Creighton, also told Pamplin Media that the police report listed Relloque’s race as Caucasian.
“I thought that was really strange because he’s not,” Creighton said. “I don’t think anyone would think he’s Caucasian.”
The city’s answer to the lawsuit, however, maintained that the database did not reveal a photo of Relloque or his race.
According to the lawsuit, “Instead of entering the residence and offering assistance to Relloque, who they believed was injured and having a behavioral health incident, they called Relloque on his cell phone. Relloque did not answer. They looked inside the open sliding door in the basement, where they did, or should have been able to, smell the burnt flesh that Relloque’s roommate had reported.”
The lawsuit argued that, under Oregon law, Relloque should have been arrested based on the initial report of his roommate.
The statute cited in the suit states, “When a peace officer responds to an incident of domestic disturbance and has probable cause to believe that an assault has occurred between family or household members, as defined in ORS 107.705 (Definitions for ORS 107), or to believe that one such person has placed the other in fear of imminent serious physical injury, the officer shall arrest and take into custody the alleged assailant or potential assailant.”
Gradwahl, who responded to the scene along with Goode and Gunnarson, called Capt. Oddis Rollins and informed him that Relloque was high on mushrooms and his roommate had another place to stay for the night, according to the lawsuit.
“Gradwahl deliberately chose not to tell Rollins that Relloque was reportedly bloodied or burnt and that the smell of burning flesh permeated the residence,” the lawsuit stated.
According to the suit, Gradwahl also told Rollins that he believed it was not in the “best governmental interest” to enter the home and make contact with Relloque. Rollins agreed.
Officers told Relloque’s roommate not to go back inside and to stay with her boyfriend for the night, according to the suit. They also told her they “did not want to enter the location and possibly create a use of force situation with someone that was high on mushrooms.”
In the city’s response, this decision was justified by stating that the officers chose “not to enter the residence and escalate a confrontation in a confined space, but rather made other efforts to contact Relloque.” The city’s response also denied that officers told the roommate not to go back inside.
Nearly an hour after their arrival, officers told paramedics who stood by to leave the scene. According to the city’s response, officers left the home around 1:25 a.m.
“The officers acted with deliberate indifference to Relloque’s personal security and welfare in leaving the scene without assisting him knowing he was bleeding and burnt, preventing his roommate from assisting him and sending away the medical professionals who could have assisted him,” the lawsuit stated.
Gunnarson attempted to call Relloque about an hour later but he did not answer, the lawsuit recounted. Gradwahl drove by the house around 4 a.m. and saw Relloque’s car in the driveway. He did not approach the house or try to make contact.
At 6:30 a.m. a Marion County sheriff’s deputy found Relloque at the Turnaround Cafe in Turner, about 50 miles from West Linn. He was disoriented, with severe burns covering 30% of his body and several fingers missing, the lawsuit stated.
“As a result of the events the morning of November 14, 2020, Relloque was burned over 30% of his body, lost several fingers, endured several painful skin grafts and 10 surgeries, was in ICU for 6 weeks and hospitalized for a total of 3 months,” the suit read
Rolleque’s roommate called police again when she returned to the home around 7 a.m. that morning and discovered further signs of Relloque’s extensive injuries. Officer Larry Reddler responded and, along with Relloque’s hair, skin and finger in the bathroom, discovered numerous mushrooms on a cutting board, a mostly empty cup of what appeared to be mushroom tea, and was given a large gallon jug of mushrooms by Rolleque’s roommate.
The lawsuit stated that Relloque’s attorney is still looking into the events of that day and what led officers to respond as they did, adding that additional claims may be added based on what they discover.
Creighton believes officers’ decision to not act was likely because of the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality coupled with turmoil at WLPD at the time due to revelations earlier in the year about the department’s racially-motivated arrest of Michael Fesser.
“They were facing a man of color who was acting erratically and they chose to walk away rather than help him because they didn’t want to be caught in a political (fire)storm,” Creighton said.
The suit argued that the officers violated Relloque’s rights guaranteed by the Equal Protection Act in the 14th Amendment.
“Defendants’ conduct as described above was outrageous and extreme and constituted an extraordinary transgression of the bounds of socially tolerable conduct, “ the suit stated.
In its defense, the city invoked statutes from the Oregon Tort Claims act which state, “Every public body is immune from liability for any claim for injury to or death of any person or injury to property resulting from an act or omission of an officer, employee or agent of a public body when such officer, employee or agent is immune from liability.”
The city also argued that the officers were entitled to qualified immunity and that Relloque’s injuries were the result of his own negligence. Qualified immunity protects officers and other government officials from civil liability in lawsuits alleging the officer or official violated someone’s rights. When qualified immunity applies, officials can only be held liable when they violate a person’s clearly established statutory or constitutional right.
Relloque inflicted himself with such injuries in part by ingesting the mushrooms and “failing to have someone present when he ingested these mushrooms to look after him,” lighting a fire and not responding to officers’ attempts to contact him, according to the city’s response.
“Based upon the totality of the circumstances, including, but not limited to, the volatility of individuals who are under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms, the potential risk of injury to officers and/or Relloque, the limited governmental interest in entering the residence, and the overall interest in maintaining safety, defendants made a reasonable discretionary decision to not enter the residence in response to Ms. Birdwell’s (Relloque’s roommate) 911 call,” the city’s response stated.
Finally, the city’s response, which was filed by attorneys Lauren Nweze and David Lewis of the legal division of City County Insurance Services, stated, “Defendants are immune from Plaintiff’s claims as a result of the statutory immunity set forth in ORS 426.335(6), and 30.265(5), (6)(f) because Defendants were at all times acting in good faith, on probable cause and without malice.”
With litigation ongoing, WLPD Chief Peter Mahuna declined to comment on the case.