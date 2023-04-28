A West Linn woman recently bitten by a dog after tending to landscaping at Cedaroak Park Primary School has sparked conversation about the need for people to adhere to the city’s leash laws.
The woman, Emily Silverstein, said she was bitten on the elbow by an off-leash labradoodle running around with three other dogs on the grounds at Cedaroak Park.
“All four of the dogs ran up to me and surrounded me and one of them started snarling and latched onto my arm,” Silverstein said.
Silverstein’s bite was attended to by a nurse friend who happened to be at the school with her. She said she also was given antibiotics and a tetanus shot at urgent care.
Silverstein reported the attack to the police, who contacted the dog’s owner.
Silverstein and others have noticed the growing prevalence of off-leash dogs at West Linn parks and schools, which is in violation of a city ordinance against dogs “running at large.”
Sgt. Bill Garland of the West Linn Police Department said police are getting more calls about off-leash dogs as the weather improves and people spend more time outside.
Garland said people are generally compliant with the law once contacted by an officer, but Silverstein said dog owners have yelled at her after she informed them of the leash rule.
West Linn’s municipal code states that it is prohibited for a dog owner to “permit any such dog to run at large, as defined in Section 5.250, upon any public street, highway or public place, or upon private property owned by a person or persons other than the keeper of the dog within the corporate limits of the City.”
The charter defines “run at large” as “off or outside the premises belonging to the person having the control, custody or possession of the dog while the dog is not under the complete control of such person by means of an adequate leash, or within a vehicle of such person.”
The only area within the city, other than private property, where dogs are allowed to be off-leash is the dog park at Mary S. Young Park.
Several respondents to a recent Tidings survey about park facilities said they’d like to see more dog parks in the city.
Silverstein said she hopes her story leads people to take note of leash laws, noting the instances of off-leash dogs have “become dangerously out of control at the schools and parks around West Linn.”