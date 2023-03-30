3/17/2023 8:49 a.m. A caller said his credit card was used twice after a data breach at Skihood.com.
3/17/2023 2:33 p.m. A caller complained about someone driving to and from Cedaroak Park Primary School in a golf cart.
3/17/2023 4:33 p.m. A woman reported she bought concert tickets on craigslist but never received the tickets.
3/17/2023 7:40 p.m. A woman wanted to speak with an officer about recent car break-ins.
3/17/2023 11:58 p.m. A caller on Wisteria Road said two kids were walking on her property.
3/18/2023 8:05 a.m. Someone called police with information about a burglary at his home.
3/18/2023 3:36 p.m. A woman said she let her 35-year-old nephew stay with her for a week but he was now refusing to leave.
3/20/2023 12:23 a.m. Someone told police about people making noise at the Tanner Creek skate park.
3/20/2023 4:21 p.m. A caller said their daughter was walking on Lancaster Street when a man started following her.
3/21/2023 8:08 a.m. A man told police about a woman looking through trash cans on Calaroga Circle.
3/21/2023 1:45 p.m. A woman told police about fraudulent activity in her bank account.
3/21/2023 3:24 p.m. A woman said a man driving a truck with a utility trailer circled her seven times when she was out walking. She said she saw an officer talk to him, but he came back and circled around her again.
3/22/2023 9:54 a.m. Someone complained about 15 cars without parking permits near West Linn High School.
3/22/2023 12:14 p.m. A caller said 9th Street was blocked due to construction.
3/22/2023 1:52 p.m. A caller complained about someone driving a golf cart near Cedaroak Park Primary School.
3/22/2023 2:18 p.m. Someone had questions for police about a starting pistol used for track meets.
3/22/2023 2:53 p.m. A man told police he believed another man and teenagers were dealing drugs at Tanner Creek Park.
3/22/2023 6:00 p.m. A caller reported kids were dropping stuff into a manhole.
3/23/2023 7:20 a.m. A woman told police a man who was acting strange asked her for cigarettes and flashed his gun at her.
3/23/2023 10:10 a.m. A man called police about cars parked without permits near West Linn High School.
3/23/2023 2:04 p.m. Police were called about a belligerent man.
3/23/2023 4:59 p.m. A woman told police she signed up for credit monitoring and learned someone opened a PO box in her name.
