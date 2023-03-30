West Linn Police Log

Information for the public safety column comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.

 PMG FILE PHOTO

3/17/2023 8:49 a.m. A caller said his credit card was used twice after a data breach at Skihood.com.

3/17/2023 2:33 p.m. A caller complained about someone driving to and from Cedaroak Park Primary School in a golf cart.