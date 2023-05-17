5/5/23 8:20 a.m. A man complained about cars without permits parked on West A Street and Skyline Drive
5/5/23 8:25 a.m. A man on 5th Avenue complained about his neighbor’s trailer parked in front of his house.
5/5/23 8:40 a.m. A caller reported a car parked in a field.
5/5/23 9:32 a.m. Someone told police that a tree leaning at a 45-degree angle looked like it would hit his house.
5/5/23 3:36 p.m. A woman on Imperial Drive said she was hit by teens shooting airsoft guns.
5/6/23 7:10 p.m. A man told police that kids were throwing things at ducks at Willamette Park.
5/5/23 7:36 p.m. A woman complained about six teenagers using the Anytime Fitness gym when only one of them had a key card to get in.
5/6/23 8:56 a.m. A man reported another man was rude to him in the parking lot at Willamette Park.
5/6/23 9:12 a.m. A caller reported a man was playing fetch with his off-leash dog at Hammerle Park.
5/6/23 9:56 a.m. A man said the back window of his car was shattered in the car wash.
5/6/23 11:17 a.m. A man reported he was bitten by a dog that morning at Mary S. Young Park.
5/6/23 2:43 p.m. A woman told police that 300 kids were playing a game where they shot each other with “jelly bullets” and the game could last a week.
5/6/23 4:34 p.m. A pastor told police that someone set up a tent on church property.
5/7/23 8:51 p.m. A caller told police that kids were on her property.
5/8/23 7:13 a.m. A caller said crews dug up Michael Court two months ago for a mainline problem and threw gravel down, but never picked it up.
5/8/23 7:14 a.m. The same caller said a tree was blocking the sidewalk on Alicia Court.
5/8/23 10:49 a.m. A woman told police about an ongoing problem with someone trespassing on a property on Willamette Falls Drive.
5/8/23 12:18 p.m. A caller said they found a fraudulent $139 charge on their account.
5/8/23 12:34 p.m. A dog was reported to be on 14th Street.
5/8/23 1:06 p.m. Someone contacted police with general questions about gun safety.
5/8/23 2:29 p.m. A 73-year-old man wanted to talk to an officer about the relationship he got into with a 38-year-old woman, wondering if he was the victim of elder abuse.
5/8/23 4:53 p.m. A woman told police that a man who had a history of breaking into her house was harassing her over the phone.
5/9/23 9:01 a.m. A man complained about cars parked in the no-parking zone on West A Street.
5/9/23 9:34 a.m. Someone told police that a resident on Arbor Drive stacked their firewood to the edge of the street so it was blocking school bus access.
5/9/23 1:37 p.m. A caller asked police what had happened with the investigation of recent break-ins.
5/9/23 3:27 p.m. A resident on Ireland Lane said a dog in the neighborhood was often off leash.
5/9/23 7:43 p.m. A caller said their 15-year-old nephew was being blackmailed with photos from Instagram.
5/10/23 7:50 a.m. A man complained about an overgrown yard on Tulane Street.
5/10/23 10:35 a.m. A resident told police their car and home were broken into a few nights prior, but nothing was taken.
5/10/23 12:55 p.m. Someone at Market of Choice told police that a theft occurred the previous day.
5/10/23 2:14 p.m. A caller contacted police about a juvenile custody dispute and concern for the welfare of their son.
5/10/23 6:03 p.m. A woman told police she thought kids at Tanner Creek Park were drinking and doing drugs.
5/11/23 8:45 a.m. Someone reported a motorhome had been parked on Skye Parkway for a month.
5/11/23 8:47 a.m. A caller told police he witnessed a man driving a Nissan Leaf hit another car on Willamette Drive and drive away.
5/11/23 11:10 a.m. A man complained about his neighbor’s dog barking.
5/11/23 11:16 a.m. A woman reported she was the victim of a hit-and-run earlier that morning.
5/11/23 12:55 p.m. Someone had questions for police about lawn-mowing.
5/11/23 1:38 p.m. An anonymous caller reported that a house on Davenport Road had “junk cars” parked out front and a large pile of dirt in the street.