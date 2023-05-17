West Linn Police Log

West Linn police began carrying the opioid overdose reversal medication Narcan in 2016.

5/5/23 8:20 a.m. A man complained about cars without permits parked on West A Street and Skyline Drive

5/5/23 8:25 a.m. A man on 5th Avenue complained about his neighbor’s trailer parked in front of his house.