 Courtesy photo: Dan Schumaker

Dan Schumaker, a retired principal and teacher with the West Linn-Wilsonville School District, announced a run for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board this week.

Positions 2 and 4 on the board, which are currently held by board chair Chelsea King and vice chair Christy Thompson, respectively, will be contested on the May 16 ballot. Schumaker is the first to announce his candidacy for position 4.