Dan Schumaker, a retired principal and teacher with the West Linn-Wilsonville School District, announced a run for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board this week.
Positions 2 and 4 on the board, which are currently held by board chair Chelsea King and vice chair Christy Thompson, respectively, will be contested on the May 16 ballot. Schumaker is the first to announce his candidacy for position 4.
“I was proud to serve our students and families as an educator, and I will be equally proud to serve as a school board member,” Schumaker said in a press release.
“I know it is a great act of faith for parents to send their children off to school, entrusting their care to others. We parents want to know our children’s growth will be nurtured.”
Over the course of 25 years at the district, Schumaker worked at both West Linn and Wilsonville high schools and also spent time as both a teacher and administrator at Athey Creek Middle School. He taught math at WLHS and spent the last eight years of his career at WHS — four as principal.
Schumaker identified diversity and inclusivity as two priorities for the district moving forward.
“It is not always easy or comfortable to accept differences — we all tend to gravitate toward what is familiar to us — but embracing difference is the right thing to do and in fact it enriches us. Students who spend time around others who are different from them are challenged to think in new ways,” he said in the release. “Students can thrive in our schools only if they feel they belong. Inclusivity is essential.”
Schumaker and his wife raised two daughters in West Linn and he said the school district is why some families move to the area.
“Throughout my 30 years as an educator, I played a meaningful role in the lives of my students. I was committed to their education. As a school board member, I will continue that commitment,” Schumaker said.
The filing period for the May election begins Feb. 6.