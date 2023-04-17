Ajax Moody bit his tongue while sitting in the front row of the April 3 West Linn-Wilsonville School Board meeting — but he itched to join in the conversation.
“I was so engaged on Monday night when they started talking about the new bargaining agreement. That is right in my wheelhouse, ” said Moody, who works as a construction manager. He’s worked on school facilities projects in the past and supports the board’s amendment to include community benefit agreements in new construction bids.
“I absolutely love the focus of this board being on recruitment … advertising to minority-owned emerging small businesses, I think it's fantastic,” Moody said.
Moody is running for position 2 on the school board, and said that, if elected, he’d bring a “lifetime” of experience in business and construction.
“Knowing what I know about my line of work, I also know how that game gets played,” said Moody. “There is a way to write these rules to accomplish those goals, firmly accomplish the goals there — we can’t leave room for workarounds.”
Moody was born and raised in Canby, attended Oregon State University and lives in West Linn. He first started working in construction when he was still in school. However, his parents made sure that he and his sister had respect and love for public education.
“So growing up, my mom was a teacher and she was really a big part of me and my sister's success story,” Moody said. “They did absolutely what they could, understanding that education and academics were going to be their children's best chance of getting ahead in life and having more freedoms. As simple as that, right?”
In 2017, Moody and his wife moved from Mollala to West Linn, specifically because of the area’s fantastic school system. But, when his oldest started first grade, the COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented disruptions to his child’s early literacy learning. Moody made a tough choice — what he said wasn’t “part of the plan” — and moved his kids to private school so they could get back on track.
Moody understands that after that choice, it can seem surprising that he’s running for school board.
“It's not just my kids, and it's not just me. It's the neighbors. It's the girls on the soccer team,” Moody said. “My goal is to get on that board and really bring the focus back around to exactly what we were just talking about in primary schools: reading, writing, math. We have got to nail that first.”
Moody said he believes that the district can recalibrate and bring back the students and families that he’s witnessed leave because of the pandemic’s classroom disruptions.
“I want my kids to go to West Linn High School. That’s the ultimate goal. I actually want my fourth grader to go to the new Athey Creek Middle School that’s walking distance from my house,” said Moody. “I've seen firsthand the struggles of teachers, my sister’s an educator now … the stuff we’re asking (teachers) to do, they’re nothing shy of miracle workers.”
His goals if elected to the district include the renewal of reading comprehension for primary school students in the district, with a focus on phonics-based learning, and to engage more parents to get involved with their children’s schools.
“We need to engage parents in our community,” said Moody. “We need more coaches. We need more referees. We need more parent involvement in the classroom. We need more parents at the school board meetings. We need more parents, empowered and engaged to be part of the conversations that we're having as a board.”
Moody is a fourth grade girls soccer coach and sees involvement like coaching from parents as vital to the health of a community and school district. To Moody, our communities do the best if the schools are living up to their fullest potential and their successes are the community's successes.
“When those dots are connected appropriately, the United States of America's public education system will dictate the global economy, health and behavior,” said Moody. “It starts here. It starts in West Linn. It starts in Gladstone. It starts in Oregon City … We have to nail this because it's all connected.”