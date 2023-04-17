041923-moodywltne

Ajax Moody is one of the five candidates for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board election on May 16, 2023. 

 Courtesy Photo: Ajax Moody

Ajax Moody bit his tongue while sitting in the front row of the April 3 West Linn-Wilsonville School Board meeting — but he itched to join in the conversation.

“I was so engaged on Monday night when they started talking about the new bargaining agreement. That is right in my wheelhouse, ” said Moody, who works as a construction manager. He’s worked on school facilities projects in the past and supports the board’s amendment to include community benefit agreements in new construction bids.