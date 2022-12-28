For a West Linn team looking to prove itself as the best in the state, the opening round of the Les Schwab Invitational couldn't have gone much better.
The Lions (7-0, 0-0) pounced early and never let up in an 87-60 win over Barlow in the first round of the LSI tournament on Monday, Dec. 26, at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. West Linn senior Adrian Mosley was named as the team's player of the game for his 19-point, five-assist performance. Meanwhile, four other Lions finished with double-digit scoring totals.
Jackson Shelstad, the state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, led West Linn in scoring with 21 points, and the senior point guard added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. It was another strong performance for the University of Oregon signee, who was recently named the MVP of the Capitol City Classic tournament after guiding the Lions to the championship.
"It was great for our team to come out early in the season and win a huge tournament like that against some out-of-state teams," Shelstad said of the CCC victory. "It was a good confidence booster for us."
The senior added: "It just really helped us come together as a whole."
Against Barlow, fellow senior starters Sam Leavitt (17 points, two steals, two blocks) and Mark Hamper (10 points, eight rebounds) also had strong games.
While Shelstad and Mosley are the top basketball talents on the Lions' roster, the addition of Leavitt — who led West Linn to a state title in football last month — has been a big boost.
"I didn't think I was going to play basketball, but my buddies convinced me to come out," said Leavitt after the game. "I'm just having fun and enjoying my experience."
Leavitt played basketball as a freshman, but he didn't play as a sophomore and was limited by injury last year at Westview High School. Now healthy and starting for the Lions, the senior is looking to add another state title to his trophy case.
"I just want to win a state championship and have fun with my buddies," Leavitt said of his goals on the hardwood this year.
Rounding out the top scorers for West Linn, sophomore Max Juhala chipped in 16 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting, and he tied Mosley with a team-high five assists.
"This team is very deep," added Shelstad. "We've got dudes coming off the bench who I think would start on a lot of other teams in the state. We have a lot of athleticism, which I think teams struggle with, and our defense is getting better."
Barlow (4-3, 0-0) was led by senior Jalen Atkins, who had a game-high 27 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Another senior, Mason Bierbrauer, added 15 points, five rebounds and a block.
West Linn won all four quarters against the Bruins, leading 22-16 after the first quarter and 47-30 at halftime. After the break, the Lions extended the lead out another 10 points. The end result was the seventh-consecutive win of the early season under new head coach Robert Key.
"It's been easy for all of us because Coach Key is a players' coach," Shelstad noted. "We're getting to know him better, and he's getting to know us better. I think it's been gelling pretty well."
The Lions will face a familiar foe in the second round, as West Linn and Tualatin meet in a matchup of Three Rivers League opponents. The Timberwolves are the reigning state champions, but the Lions are on track to take up that mantle in 2023.
Tualatin defeated Roosevelt 81-79 in a thriller on Monday night, led by a combined 55 points from senior Josiah Lake and junior Jaden Steppe. In order to keep its perfect season alive, West Linn will need to contain Lake and Steppe better than the Roughriders did — while also keeping up their own balanced attack.
"The mindset is defense and staying on the same page," said Key of his team's focus heading into the LSI quarterfinals. "Take it one game at a time."
West Linn and Tualatin play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. The winner will advance to the semifinals, where they will await the victor between Central Catholic and California's Sierra Canyon.