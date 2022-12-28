For a West Linn team looking to prove itself as the best in the state, the opening round of the Les Schwab Invitational couldn't have gone much better.

The Lions (7-0, 0-0) pounced early and never let up in an 87-60 win over Barlow in the first round of the LSI tournament on Monday, Dec. 26, at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. West Linn senior Adrian Mosley was named as the team's player of the game for his 19-point, five-assist performance. Meanwhile, four other Lions finished with double-digit scoring totals.

