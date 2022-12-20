The West Linn High School robotics team “2BDetermined” braved the cold on Saturday, Dec. 17 to compete against 25 other student-led squads in the “Bunny Bots” competition at Catlin Gabel School in Portland.
Bunny Bots is the last preseason match before the beginning of the official season in January and is an opportunity for the team’s newcomers to get acquainted with competing. The juniors and seniors on the team, who would usually maneuver the robot to victory, worked behind the scenes mentoring the younger students so they could prepare for the upcoming season.
At the Dec. 17 competition, the teams could play as many matches as they wanted throughout the day-long event. The goal was to score plastic balls into their tubs and shoot water from their canister for extra points. If a team scored a bunny into their goal, their points were doubled.
2BDetermined had three teams competing throughout the day.
During the first few matches, 2BDetermined stayed steady with multiple wins for their alliances. Their alliance lost the fifth match 9-19 but afterwards, their “C” team steadily climbed the ranks throughout the rest of the day. The latter team ended the qualifying matches with a 58-52 score, which made them captains of the third alliance.
During the selection, the top four teams selected other squads to help them compete for the sole championship. 2BDetermined’s C team welcomed Caitlin Cable’s Flying Chickens,, Cloverbots from Battle Ground, Washington and Intel and Jesuit High School’s Crusader Bots.
The team was on the losing side in both sets of the semifinals, which knocked them away from their chances of competing in the finals. C team took home sixth place overall; A team followed with a 19th ranking and 22nd place went to the B team.