2B Determined

2B Determined placed sixth in the last pre-season competition 

 Mia Ryder-Marks

The West Linn High School robotics team “2BDetermined” braved the cold on Saturday, Dec. 17 to compete against 25 other student-led squads in the “Bunny Bots” competition at Catlin Gabel School in Portland.

Bunny Bots is the last preseason match before the beginning of the official season in January and is an opportunity for the team’s newcomers to get acquainted with competing. The juniors and seniors on the team, who would usually maneuver the robot to victory, worked behind the scenes mentoring the younger students so they could prepare for the upcoming season.

Tags

Recommended for you