West Linn High School junior Liam Hill remembers the day he received his first bicycle as a kid.
Now on his seventeenth birthday, Hill spent his day fixing bikes that would soon reach children across the Portland metro area.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, volunteers and students from West Linn and Lake Oswego congregated in a warehouse nestled in the hills of West Linn. The group of about 10 people worked in an assembly line to clean, fix and load bicycles into a truck. Less than 24 hours later, about 500 bikes were distributed .
“There are approximately 160 million bikes in circulation in people’s garages in America. Only 60 million of those are being ridden; the other 100 million for the most part are collecting dust, said Joe Kurmaskie, executive director of WashCo Bikes. “Our big goal is that a bike is not a bike unless someone is riding it. So let's get those out of garages and with people in need.”
The warehouse was recently obtained by WashCo Bikes and Free Bikes 4 Kidz Portland, which collaborate to help refurbish and distribute up to 5,000 bikes per year to families and children across the Portland metro area. They obtain most of their bikes through large volunteer events and donations by Providence and Ridwell. In the new West Linn office, about 1,800 bikes sat in neat rows.
Aubrey Loomis, a junior and Key Club member at West Linn High School, sat cross-legged with a red tricycle on her lap. With precision, she moved a rag around the bike’s smooth edges and ensured it looked brand new.
“This is a great way to spend my weekend; I get to hang out with my friends and help out my community,” she said.
According to Better Health, cycling each day increases happiness, provides kids with more opportunities for social connections and improves heart and lung health.
After Loomis finished wiping down the bike, one of the other volunteers collected it and placedit into a truck. On Sunday, Dec. 11, the bikes were given to families at two holiday-themed charity events, —one of which assisted families that have been impacted by gun violence.
“Bikes give people independence; they give kids a first chance to get off the couch and exercise. So we’re not just doing what we’re doing for the sustainability of the earth; we’re giving transportation for those in need,” said Kurmaskie. “We’re giving independence to kids and a different way of growing up that is retro, builds community and helps kids make friends.”
As they make the new warehouse feel like home, Kurmaskie said community members are invited to volunteer. The best time to volunteer is on Tuesdays (10 a.m-3 p.m), Wednesdays (9 a.m-5 p.m) and Thursday (10 a.m-3 p.m), according to Kurmaskie. But potential volunteers can reach out to him directly at ED@washcobikes.org to identify other occasions.
While his friends worked around him, Hill moved a torque wrench in a circular motion to tighten a small bolt on a lime green bicycle.
“I think getting a bike can be magical and they can really change a kid’s experience and the world around them,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine spending my birthday another way … hanging with some friends and making people’s lives a bit better with bikes.”