With 2023 fully underway, high school seniors can officially say that they are graduating this year.
For a dozen seniors at West Linn High School, they are also able to say where they will be playing their college sports next year and beyond.
In a ceremony held Nov. 9, 2022, at WLHS, 12 student-athletes signed their national letters of intent and officially committed to their respective schools. It was one of the bigger groups in recent memory, and all 12 students will compete across the three divisions of the NCAA.
The West Linn team that produced the most signees was boys lacrosse, which saw four players ink their college letters.
Harrison Edwards will head to St. Joseph's University (Division I) in Philadelphia, while Kael Loun makes his way to Le Moyne College (D-II) in Syracuse, New York. Also heading to upstate New York is Noah Harcek, who will continue his playing days at Vassar College (D-III) in Poughkeepsie. Rounding out the list, Bodie LaForce signed on with Salt Lake City's Westminster College (D-III).
Ella McKay will also be playing college lacrosse starting next year. The West Linn senior is joining the women's team at Elon University (D-I) in North Carolina.
The other sports teams at WLHS to see multiple signees were baseball and wrestling, which each had two athletes sign letters of intent.
Drew Talavs will travel south to Corvallis to join the vaunted program at Oregon State University (D-I), while teammate Drake Gabel is going north to Seattle University (D-I). The Beavers and Redhawks commonly meet in the early part of the college season, so Talavs and Gabel will likely face each other on the diamond at some point.
Over on the mats, Justin Rademacher will join Talavs in the trip to Corvallis, where he will join the OSU wrestling program. Meanwhile, Destiny Rodriguez will compete for one of the top women's wrestling programs in the country, McKendree College (D-III) in Lebanon, Illinois.
Finally, three more athletes are heading to college as the only signees in their respective sports.
Kelan Betts, who captained the girls soccer team to its first-ever state championship appearance, is headed to Pacific Lutheran University (D-III) in Tacoma, Washington. Kaia Schmidt, another soccer captain who was also a cross country state qualifier in the fall, will attend the University of California at Irvine (D-I) and focus solely on track and field. Amyah Semau, who was recently named to the Class 6A all-state volleyball team, is going to Bushnell University (D-III) in Eugene.
