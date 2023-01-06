West Linn High School letters of intent

In a ceremony held Nov. 9, 2022, a dozen West Linn High School seniors signed their national letters of intent to compete in college athletics next year. From left to right: Harrison Edwards, Kael Loun, Noah Harcek, Bodie LaForce, Ella McKay, Kelan Betts, Amyah Semau, Drake Gabel, Drew Talavs, Kaia Schmidt, Justin Rademacher, Destiny Rodriguez.

 Courtesy Photo: Tammy McKay

With 2023 fully underway, high school seniors can officially say that they are graduating this year.

For a dozen seniors at West Linn High School, they are also able to say where they will be playing their college sports next year and beyond.

